ClaimVantage to Present at 40th OESAI International Conference in Cape Town this Week

-- ClaimVantage, a leading international technology provider of claim management software, will be presenting at two conferences in South Africa this week. The week kicks off with the 40th Organisation of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI) International conference, taking place at the CTICC in Cape Town from August 27th through 30th.Directly afterward, COVER is hosting the 7th installment of its Insurance Distribution Conference, which incorporates Insuretech for the third year running. This event takes place in the Ritz hotel in Cape Town, on August 31st and September 1st.Insurtech and digital disruption are the overarching themes of both conferences this year, and ClaimVantage is well placed in the global insurance industry to discuss these topics. With legacy systems and paper-based processing holding back insurers, ClaimVantage has revolutionized the insurance industry, building a cloud-based claim management system offering multiple benefits to insurers, including:• 30% increase in claim processing efficiency• Ability to auto-adjudicate claims• Centralized database, containing electronic records of claim data• Mobile access for policyholders, claimants and claims administratorsWith 50% of policyholders stating that they would never use an insurer that didn't offer digital channels, now is the time for insurers to consider upgrading their current claim management system to meet the needs of today's consumer.ClaimVantage will also have an exhibition booth at both conferences, so stop by to discuss the future of the insurance industry with the ClaimVantage team.About ClaimVantageClaimVantage is the leading provider of cloud-based Life, Health and Absence claim management software solutions. The company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has a second office in Portland, Maine, and several global operations. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity to a wide-range of insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and employers around the world, including two of the top three carriers in Canada, and four of the top ten carriers in the US.For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.