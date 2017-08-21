Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. PSC relocates its Al Ain Branch to enhance customer experience

Move follows launch of new interactive website as part of ongoing efforts to achieve greater customer satisfaction

--Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. PSC (ADNTC), the leading takaful operator in the MENA region and one of the most progressive insurance companies in the UAE, has relocated its Al Ain branch to the Abu Dhabi Islamic Building opposite Al Ain Mall. The new location will facilitate key additions and improvements to its operations and services.The relocation of Al Ain branch is part of ADNTC's continuous efforts to enhance service quality and provide better accessibility to its customers.Osama Abdel-Raouf Abdeen, Chief Executive Officer of ADNTC, said: "We have moved our Al Ain branch to a more strategic location as part of our development strategy and in line with our commitment to enhance customer experience. Al Ain is an important emirate for us to implement our future growth plans."ADNTC recently launched its new interactive user-friendly website - www.takaful.ae - to provide a seamless online experience. The company continues to introduce initiatives to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.