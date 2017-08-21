Brazil to highlight potential investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah

Representatives from emirate's economic zone to meet with Brazilian businessmen and investors in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte

--The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) will be hosting the visit of a delegation from the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) as part of the emirate's move to attract more Brazilian investments into the UAE. The delegation is set to deliver a presentation showcasing potential investment opportunities in RAK to Brazilian business owners during a breakfast meeting to be organized by the ABCC on August 29, 2017 in Sao Paulo.RAKEZ, the organization in charge of RAK's investment authority and free trade zones, will be throwing the spotlight on the many benefits and advantages to be gained from investing in the UAE. RAKEZ offers key access to large markets, attractive tax incentives, 100 per cent ownership, modern infrastructure, transparent government processes and wide access to a large variety of product suppliers and service providers.Dr Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO, ABCC, said, "We are very excited to host the visit of the delegation from RAKEZ. Brazilian investors have expressed key interest in exploring business opportunities in the UAE, especially across its different emirates. RAK proves to be a very strategic location for Brazilian companies--offering the option of using the free zone as a hub to serve the Gulf market, as well as those of Pakistan, India, Iran and the former Soviet republics."RAKEZ oversees three industrial parks, as well as zones for foreign trade businesses to operate from, services, consulting firms, educational organizations and media companies. The hub is currently home to some 13,000 companies from 100 different countries and active in over 50 industries. In 2014, representatives from the Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone held a similar presentation in Sao Paulo, which shared that there were 25 Brazilian companies in the emirate at that time.Aside from the ABCC hosted meeting in Sao Paulo, the RAKEZ delegation will also be delivering a presentation to members of the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (FIEMG) in Belo Horizonte. The group will be joined by Alaby, who will deliver a lecture on how to negotiate with Arab countries.