SmartTOP Add-on Roof Top Control by Mods4Cars is Now Available for Ferrari 488 Spider

The retrofit SmartTOP roof module for the Ferrari 488 Spider is now available. The newest development from the company Mods4cars provides crafty additional functions thereby facilitating the everyday use of the convertible. "With the new SmartTOP for Ferrari 488, we now support 5 Ferrari models," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. For Ferrari models 360, F430 Spider, California and 458 Spider SmartTOP modules are already offered.The SmartTOP soft top control is retrofitted in the vehicle. After installation, the roof can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing car key. Pressing a key combination on the existing remote control activates the convertibles top movement. "This allows our customers to open their convertible tops while they are moving towards their vehicle," says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. There is no need to change the remote control for this function.In addition, one-touch operation of the convertible top is also made possible while driving. With the installed SmartTOP module, only a tap on the soft top button in the interior is required. The convertible top movement is then executed automatically. This saves time and the driver has both hands back on the steering wheel quicker.The SmartTOP provides additional features: position of the windows can be determined after the convertibles top movement. All windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. The functions can be configured according to personal requirements.Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the convertible top movement. Thanks to a USB port attached to the SmartTOP module, it can be connected to the local PC and programmed. Programming can also be done directly in the vehicle.A plug-and-play cable kit included in delivery provides for easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is made by simply plugging in the perfectly fitting connectors. No cables are cut through, which means that a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.The company Mods4cars has been producing its smart cabriolet modules since 2002. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.soft top controls are also available for the Ferrari models 360 Spider, F430 Spider, 458 Spider and California.The comfort control for the Ferrari 488 Spider is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.