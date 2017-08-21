News By Tag
Easy to Get a Hair Transplant within Your Budget!
DermaClinix is again in vogue for its enticing offers on hair transplant treatment. They have lower down the cost of a hair transplant so as to allow more and more people to visit them and change their lives with excellent services.
And the best thing is that they are very good at heart. They have offered heavy discounts to patients who find the treatment beyond their budget. Not just this, the hair transplant surgeons like Dr. Kavish Chouhan have performed various hair transplant surgeries for free!
The staff at DermaClinix, as per the feedback from the patients, is also cooperative, professional and understand your situation wholly. They understand that life without hairs is depressing, especially when you cannot avoid the hair loss (baldness) you are experiencing each day. Thus, they strive to give you the best, satisfactory services with a homely-atmosphere. They claim that they would go out of the way to assist you.
They give a satisfactory consultation which includes a detailed-information of the cause, symptoms, consequences of any skin or hair related problem. They also let the patient know the different solutions he can choose from and the technologies used in it. They examine the body completely so that the patient face negligible pain as well as other side effects during and after the treatment. They do not compel the patients to choose them. They believe that it must be the decision purely taken by the person, and not the one influenced from anyone else.
DermaClinix is ready to transplant 2,000 hair grafts at just Rs. 49,999. Likewise, the doctors at DermaClinix are offering an irresistible service of transplanting 3,000 grafts and 4,500 grafts with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 1,00,000 only. The services of DermaClinix are not limited to these offers only; they are unbelievable and unlimited.
DermaClinix is a customer-oriented clinic and thus, look for different ways to bring constructive changes in the life of others. They not just restore thehairs, but rebuild the confidence and fill life with extreme happiness and joy!
Find more about their offers and exquisite services on their official site www.dermaclinix.in. Visit before the offer ends!
