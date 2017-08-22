News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Master Tailors and Cleaners Re-Opens Store on Cleveland Ave
Master Tailors and Cleaners on Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers re-opens their store lost to a vehicle crashing into it one year ago in a new nearby location at 3946 Cleveland Ave at the intersection with Winkler Avenue.
Jack Cobelens, a well known garment care expert, Master Tailor, and long time owner of dry cleaning businesses in the Fort Myers area, remodeled the new location with his own hands. Jack manages the plant where the clothes are cared for and does all our garment tailoring and alterations in-house. Our customer favorite, Cindi who has been helping at our other location for the past year, will be back in the old neighborhood smiling and greeting all our old friends and loyal customers. Jack's wife Pam is back in action and you can visit her at the other Master Tailors and Cleaners location at 14530 S.Tamiami Trail; Fort Myers, FL 33912 (near the intersection of Gladiolis Dr./Ben C. Pratt Pkwy.)
We remained committed and encouraged to re-open by the repeated calls from our loyal customers who live in the area and the ones who work downtown but stop in during their drives to and from home. "We are pleased to be back not only to continue to serve our loyal customers - and new customers too, but because we believe it was important to Jack and Pam to come back strong after the challenges of last year." says Janice, a spokesperson for the company.
As a show of appreciation to the first responders who were so professional last year, we invite our public servants who wear uniforms (Police, Sheriffs, Fire Fighters and EMTs) to stop in either location during the month of September so we can clean one uniform (one shirt and pant set) for you for free. We invite everyone else to come in to experience our top quality service and reasonable prices. Most pieces are $4.99 (10 or more of the same type $3.99). Laundered shirts are $2.49 (10 or more of the same type $1.99). Special care items are extra. Visit our website (http://www.mastertailorsandcleaners.com) or even better, stop in and see us!
Contact
Master Tailors and Cleaners
239-332-8884
***@mastertailorsandcleaners.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse