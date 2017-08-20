 
News By Tag
* Mexico Dentist
* Dental Implants in Mexico
* Trust Dental Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tijuana
  Baja California Sur
  Mexico
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

In the Cutting Edge of Placement & Sealing of Dental Implants in Mexico

 
 
ICOI-Mexico-Dentist-Cirenia-Aparicio-Miranda-DDS
ICOI-Mexico-Dentist-Cirenia-Aparicio-Miranda-DDS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mexico Dentist
Dental Implants in Mexico
Trust Dental Care

Industry:
Health

Location:
Tijuana - Baja California Sur - Mexico

Subject:
Events

TIJUANA, Mexico - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For a dental practice in Mexico, it's highly important to keep up to date with the latest and most innovative procedures in the dentistry world on a global scale. For Trust Dental Care it's not enough to be the best clinic in the area, but we strive for being above the competition all over the world, this way we can provide the best service available. Period.

Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda, one of the leading dentists in Mexico, has always been a perfectionist and has been working hand to hand with Nobel Biocare, one of the world's most prestigious brands for dentistry equipment and research, to provide you with the very best for all your dentistry needs. Of course, involves a constant education that includes seminars and updates on equipment and procedures so you can have the best dentist in Tijuana.

The On1 restorative concept seminar was held this past week by Prof Eric Rompen, head of the department of Periodontology,

Dental Surgery and Dental Medicine and a Professor of Periodontology Dental Surgery at the University of Liège, Belgium, and Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda was able to attend to keep improving her skills on this innovative procedure that Nobel Biocare is implementing on dental implants in Mexico.

What is On1 Concept?
It moves the restorative platform of Nobel Biocare conical connection implants from bone level to tissue level. It remains in position from implant placement to finalization, which leaves the soft tissue undisturbed for optimized healing. The On1 restorative concept was first showcased at the Nobel Biocare Symposium in 2016.

One of the experts behind the On1 concept, Dr. Bernard Touati, who is based in Paris, held a one-on-one Q&A session, answering delegates' questions on the concept. He then took to the stage during the Nobel Biocare Satellite Symposium to further explore the clinical benefits offered by this new solution.

Dr. Hadi Antoun moderated the symposium. Preceding Dr. Touati on stage was Dr. Bart Vandenberghe from Belgium, who discussed the key considerations when using CBCT scanners for diagnostic imaging.

Professor Eric Roman's seminar focused on the advantages this new procedure brings to the lives of patients while also making work much easier for dentists that are getting with the program.

Trust Dental Care as always is on the vanguard for your convenience, providing the highest quality service by a dentist in Mexico. That's why we always keep improving and refining our methods, so you can be assured the treatment you get will always be up to the highest standards of international dentistry.

For more information visit https://trustdentalcare.com/dental-implants-mexico

Contact
Cirenia Aparicio Miranda DDS
***@trustdentalcare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@trustdentalcare.com Email Verified
Tags:Mexico Dentist, Dental Implants in Mexico, Trust Dental Care
Industry:Health
Location:Tijuana - Baja California Sur - Mexico
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trust Dental care PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share