Jokesters Comedy Club Celebrates One-Year Anniversary In Las Vegas
Named "Best Comedy Club" by Casino Player Magazine, Jokesters Comedy Club will celebrate their 1st anniversary with double and triple headliner shows.
Featuring the best standup comedy nightly at 10:30pm, Jokesters is the only fulltime comedy club in downtown Las Vegas and with its newfound popularity, celebrity comedians are always popping in to do some time.
Comedy legend George Wallace recently dropped in and joined one of Jokesters resident headliners Don Barnhart onstage. Barnhart and Wallace recently completed serveral tours entertaining the troops around the world and did shows at the DMZ border of North Korea.
Jokesters was named "Best Comedy Club" for 2017 by Casino Player Magazine along with the 2017 "Travel Award" for Top Customer Ratings by Ivory Star Productions.
One of Jokesters resident headliners is Don Barnhart. Barnhart's standup comedy is both funny and intelligent and he brings social awareness to light with thought provoking insights that are as hysterical as they are poignant. The Las Vegas Review Journal recently called Don Barnhart's show one of their "Best Bets" and he's been compared to the wit of a young George Carlin with the animated delivery of Robin Williams.
Don Barnhart is the founder of Battle Comics and since 1992 has been performing and producing comedy shows for the troops around the world. Don and his team are featured in I Am Battle Comic, the new documentary from filmmaker Jordan Brady about the importance of entertaining the troops.
Other resident headliners include Derek Richards, Kathleen Dunbar, Bob Kubota, Jeff Capri and many more who've all who have taken time out of their regular tour schedules to tour with Don Barnhart's Battle Comics entertaining the troops overseas.
Jokesters Comedy Club doors open at 10pm. Seating is on a first come first served basis and special VIP seating is always available.
The club is conveniently located inside The D Casino Hotel and features 3 hours of FREE Validated parking.
Located in the heart of Fremont Street, Jokesters Comedy Club is on the 2nd floor Inside The D Casino Hotel 301 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
Parking: The D Hotel offers both Valet and 3 hours of FREE (validated) self-parking.
Phone: (702) 388-2111
Suggested age is 18 and over.
Tickets begin at $29.95 and can be purchased on any of the ticket websites or directly from the club at thed.showare.com/
For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Don Barnhart http://www.DonBarnhart.com
