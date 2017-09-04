News By Tag
INIE Belt: Smart and Fashionable Belt monitors your health
It is a smart belt that helps to monitor your health, provide alerts to avoid missing phone calls or misplacing your phones.
"We have designed our INIE belt with the vision to incorporate technology into everyone's daily lives," the creators explain. "A simple yet fashionable leather belt is used by most of the corporate working population, for both men and women. Combining technology and an everyday use item, our team strives to create this innovative belt with cutting edge technology and high-quality material."
The INIE Belt has five core functions that backers can get excited about. This belt 1) counts and records your steps, 2) alerts you to how much time you spend idle throughout the day, 3) alerts you when your smartphone is out of sight, 4) uses built-in vibration to alert you to phone calls, and 5)has a replaceable and rechargeable battery that can work for 2+ years without being charged.
Simply put on the INIE Belt and it starts tracking automatically. Users can easily view their statistics via compatible Android and iOS devices and keep track of their progress. These wearable belts are made with care in different styles for men and women. They are designed to inspire us to stay active.
Along with the easy to use mobile app, the INIE Belt provides us with valuable information about our health and daily activity levels. The INIE Belt also allows us to stay connected with our smartphones via a wearable that is subtler than a smartwatch or having our phone glued to our hands.
"Without carrying or wearing any additional items, simply wear the INIE belt in your daily lives to keep track of your daily activities (both active or idle), monitor your health and provide alerts to avoid missing phone calls or misplacing of mobile phones," says the team.
In exchange for pledging to the project, backers can gain access to a variety of rewards including one or more INIE Belts at exclusive Kickstarter discounts of up to 70% off the retail price.
For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page here
iniebeltks@gmail.com
