News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Freehold Chiropractor, Marks September 2017 Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month
Opioid abuse is running around the country and top Freehold Chiropractor, Dr. Russell Brokstein, is helping build awareness of importance of Drug-Free Pain Management.
"Drug addiction often begins with opioid prescriptions for pain," says Dr. Russell Brokstein, DC. "In fact, a recent study by the Department of Health & Human Services stated that on an average day in the U.S. more than 650,000 opioid prescriptions are dispensed. Pain management should begin with chiropractic care as a first-line option to reduce pain and increase function for individuals who are suffering."
Throughout the September Awareness Month consumer-focused activities include:
• Community events: DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative, Sports Injury Day, Pediatrics and Addicted Babies Awareness Day, Remembering our Vets, Honor Day
• Media: Press Releases, Public Service Announcements (PSAs), Advertisements, Editorial Coverage
• Opioid Toolkit 1.0 (http://www.f4cp.com/
According to Sherry McAllister, DC, executive vice president, F4CP, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to informing and educating the general public about the value of chiropractic care, says, "Healthcare providers across all disciplines should acknowledge chiropractic care to their patients as a safe and effective conservative care option prior to prescribing addictive and potentially fatal opioids. Prescription painkillers have yet to be proven effective for long-term pain management, and the public needs access to safe and effective drug-free options, including chiropractic. Non-pharmacologic pain management should be a primary alternative to prescription opioids."
The Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month observance will be included annually in the American Hospital Association official health care observance calendar.
As part of the campaign, Dr. Brokstein is offering a complimentary consult and state of the art computerized spinal exam (Regularly valued at $185) to help people in pain. Give us a call at 732-780-0044 or go to http://chiropractorfreehold.com
Contact
Dr. Russell Brokstein, DC
***@chiropractorfreehold.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse