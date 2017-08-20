 
South America Air Conditioner Market – Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Forecast 2012-2022

Bharatbook announces a report on "South America Air Conditioner Market – Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Forecast 2012-2022".Growing retail and service sectors in the region is propelling demand for cassette.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- South America air conditioners market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.22%, in value terms, during 2012 - 2022, on account of huge demand for energy efficient air conditioners, increasing government expenditure on construction activities in commercial and residential sectors, and growing focus on maintenance and energy savings for air conditioning systems. Growing retail and service sectors in the region is propelling demand for cassette and concealed ductable split air conditioners.

According to "South America Air Conditioner Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", some of the major players operating in South America air conditioners market are Dakin Industries Ltd., Watsco Inc., Carrier Corporation, Lennox, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Haier Inc, SEB etc. "South America Air Conditioner Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022" discusses the following aspects of air conditioners market across South America:

• South America Air Conditioners Market Size, Share & Forecast
• Segmental Analysis – By Product Type (Ductable Splits, Chillers, VRF, Light Commercial Air Conditioners & Others), By End Use Sector (Commercial, Industrial & Residential)
• Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
• Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?
• To gain an in-depth understanding of South America air conditioners market.
• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
• To help industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
• To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with air conditioners manufacturers across South America. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

