August 2017
Oddway International Expanded Horizon By Launching Its Pharmaceutical Export Operations In Kazakh

India's Major Pharmaceutical Company Positioned Itself To Offer Pharmaceuticals Throughout Kazakhstan In The Coming Days
 
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International has announced to aid the large, medium, small businesses and individuals in the Kazakhstan Federation in leading a healthy life through delivering affordable and accessible medication that satisfies urgent medical needs. Since its inception Oddway aspires to be customer-centric and a leader in the International markets. Committed towards a healthier and happier world, they strive to provide accessible and affordable healthcare.

"Our goal is to ensure that we share a healthy, safe and accessible relationship with our customers, and that can be manifested by the excellent satisfaction they experience as they are with us. We ensure that different ingredients are delivered in a timely manner to meet the needs of all our customers," said one of the Oddway International's spokesman.

The warehouse has a very strong ethical code and they endeavour to achieve and present the best quality products in the industry. Each shipment is properly verified by experts. The company exports a large number of medicines as well as life-saving medicines in hospitals and medical stores around the world. In addition, to cater to wide geographical coverage, Oddway's warehouse is equipped with medicines of all kinds for any known disease and illness. They take great pride in the success of their products ranging from Kidney Disease to Oncology, Arthritis to Hepatitis, HIV / AIDS to Women's Health, and several other categories which are proven to be the most effective medication for all.

The past 7 years has seen Oddway International grow at an exponential rate, since its establishment in 2010. With its business model aligned to 'delivering quality medicines affordable to all' differentiates them substantially from other companies and has satisfied a large number of customers in Kazakhstan. The company's opinion is brilliant and customer ratings reflect the performance histories and belief that they have in the company. From Astana to Turkistan and Kentau to Semey the products are popular and increasingly demanding in Kazakhstan. Find more information about Oddway International on their website at http://www.oddwayinternational.com/

