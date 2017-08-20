News By Tag
'Artificial Intelligence' framework a game changer for UAE and GCC telecom sector
"By addressing customer needs in real time, innovative solutions will open new possibilities and increase value. Nuance Loop is specially designed to fit with the framework of UAE and GCC telecom operators as it engages mobile subscribers at virtually any touch point from voice to text to browser," said Rajesh Razdan, VP and GM, APAC, CSP Business, Nuance.
"It's time for UAE and GCC operators to transform technology into intelligent solutions. We've been working globally with leading communications providers for over 20 years, and these companies are showing considerable interest in the potential of AI. They are evaluating AI both at the front end, customer service part of the chain as well as considering how AI can help improve service delivery through better network performance,"
With a rapidly expanding population across the GCC and Africa region, including the fast youth and urban markets, the region is set to touch 100 million subscribers by 2020. Furthermore, there is a massive explosion of social media platforms in the region, thus further contributing to the growth of the industry.
Telecom companies in the UAE and GCC region are entering this new phase with access to millions of connected customers that can generate high cash flows. However, this growth can be further propelled and sustained when operators in the region will adopt and migrate towards the latest technologies, analytics and invest in businesses in separate ventures outside their core business.
"The telecom operators should anticipate their subscribers' unique needs at the right time, through the right channel. After years of research, Nuance Loop, our data analytics marketing platform, today harnesses the powerful AI technology that enables mobile operators to offer a better experience to everyone on the network. It cuts time-to-market for the latest services, enables new levels of personalization, drives subscriber loyalty, and ensures revenue opportunities are never missed," added Rajesh.
Nuance Loop is now available globally and is currently deployed across North America, Latin and Central America, India, Southeast Asia, EMEA, and Australia, generating hundreds of millions of dollars a year in incremental, high margin revenue for its customers.
Nuance Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with devices and systems. Every day, millions of users and thousands of businesses experience Nuance's proven applications. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
