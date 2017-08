Yesim Saydan gives a talk on Growth Hacking at the HacknBreak Conference

Contact

-- Yesim Saydan from Your Social Media Expert is talking at the HacknBreak conference for the second time today to explain how companies can grow their sales and customer-base exponentially in just a few months. The best part is: You only need a small budget, as Growth Hacking methods don't use traditional, expensive mass media advertisements..' she says. Just like 'It's not the strongest or the most intelligent that survive but those, who can adapt best to their environment'.BIO OF THE SPEAKER:Yesim Saydan is a 5-lingual Growth Hacker and Social Media Strategist, who has been helping clients in various countries in Europe, the United States as well as Turkey. She created her own digital agency based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands . Yesim has been instrumental in her clients achieving great successes.You can find more about the work of Yesim Saydan at: www.linkedin.com/in/socialmediaanddigitalmarketing or http://www.YourSocialMediaExpert.com