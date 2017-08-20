News By Tag
Yesim Saydan gives a talk on Growth Hacking at the HacknBreak Conference
'A company without a good Growth Hacker is bound to fail. As it can't adapt to the fast changing digital space.' she says. Just like 'It's not the strongest or the most intelligent that survive but those, who can adapt best to their environment'.
BIO OF THE SPEAKER:
Yesim Saydan is a 5-lingual Growth Hacker and Social Media Strategist, who has been helping clients in various countries in Europe, the United States as well as Turkey. She created her own digital agency based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands . Yesim has been instrumental in her clients achieving great successes.
