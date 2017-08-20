News By Tag
Souliris productions partners with Eat Love Savor luxury magazine
Souliris productions, an up and coming independent ballet production company based in Geneva, are delighted to announce its official media partner Eat Love Savor luxury magazine produced and published by Tunner Media Inc.
"We are thrilled to have partnered with the Eat Love Savor luxury magazine and believe that the soulful aesthetics of this unique publication is in a perfect agreement with our own cultural vision and mission. We hope that our partnership will evolve into a harmonious merge of media and arts." - Seraphima Bogomolova, Founder and Managing Director, Souliris Productions
"The arts are fundamental to humanity, they inspire, foster beauty, creativity; they are salve for the soul bridging cultures and bringing people together. This unique partnership of ballet and high end niche luxury media is a perfect match. When harmonious and like-minded art forms form an alliance, they forge an even stronger connections and ensure we have more to feed us than just pop culture. The social collision of the arts is great for many things, including tourism, and of course our well-being and more deeply enriching life's experience. "- Founder, Editor-in Chief, Publisher & Director, Angela Tunner
Souliris productions (http://www.souliris.com) – is an independent ballet production company, specialising in producing unique story-based ballets staged and performed in exclusive locations.
Eat Love Savor (http://www.eatlovesavor.com) – is aninternational luxury lifestyle magazine - a virtual luxury sanctuary, an arbiter of the sublime, forming meaningful connections between brands and people through exceptional stories and beautiful imagery.
For more information, please contact Seraphima Bogomolova, Managing Director of Souliris productions, on: seraphima@souliris.com
Contact
Seraphima Bogomolova
***@souliris.com
