Rising Star Jenna Milano, New Music Soon
Jenna Milano is the new and upcoming sensation that has rocked the musical world through her musical talents and skills. While being raised in Boston, Jenna has an incredible passion and love for music and entertainment, which is why she decided to pursue a career as a professional musician for which she has attained a great level of success independently. She kicked off her musical career with the hit single "Selfie," which was followed by the sensational song "Electric." The song "Selfie," became the talk of the town, and she instantly found great recognition and global acclamation for her musical skills and talents. "Selfie" gave Jenna the all-important exposure as a musician and provided her with an instant international success. While "Electric," showcased her true songwriting abilities. With the help of her broad vocal capabilities and great songwriting skills, Jenna is on her way to becoming an instant hit in the music industry of today, as most of her songs are driven by her past life experiences, and her music comprises of a roller-coaster of emotions.
Jenna is motivated by the ambition to create music which would stand the test of time and she wants to use her music as a medium through which she would reach out to millions of her fans. Her confidence and singing capability enables her to dream big and transform her dreams into a reality. The lovers and followers of Jenna's music are called #jennaholics and they are eagerly waiting for the release of her debut album due out 2018. They are in awe of getting mesmerized again by Jenna Milano's music.
ITunes Link: https://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Website: https://jennamilano.com
Fan Site: https://jennaholics.com
