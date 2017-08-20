News By Tag
Enjoy the Most Adventurous Fishing Vacations in Quepos with Queposcharters.com
If you are searching for the best game sports fishing event then there is no better place then Quepos, Costa Rica.
Every year hundreds of fishermen from different parts of the world comes to Quepos for sports fishing. There are many private fishing charters in Quepos that have highly advanced fishing boats equipped with the latest fishing equipment. Quepos Charters provide full fledged private fishing tours and excursion.
The sports fishing in the Costa Rica could be well enjoyed between May and September, with a few types of fish being better into the finish of the year also, for example, Black Marlin and yellow fin fish. Other fish will be fabulous year-round, for example, snapper and fish. Obviously, there will be times in the year at whatever point it is vastly improved fishing. The Quepos Charters will help you to locate some of the most rarest fishes in the fishing stream.
Crew:
Moonwalkers have one of the best crews in the Costa Rica private fishing charter. They are having a team of highly skilled and professional fishermen's who have more than a decade of experience in fishing in the Costa Rica.
• Captain Rudy Solano:
• First Mate Johnny Smith Tucker:
• Second Mate Danny Smith Tucker:
Testimonials
QueposCharters.com is one of the best private fishing charters in the Quepos, Costa Rica. We had a great time with them in the Quepos and enjoyed a lot. Their crew is simply awesome that take care of each and every thing and ensure that you have maximum fun in your fishing vacations. We would love to hire them again the next time we visit Quepos.
For more information, visit http://www.queposcharters.com/
About Moonwalker:
The Moonwalker is one of the top producing charter fishing boats in Quepos. You can count on a day of raw excitement as you catch some of the largest game fish Costa Rica has to offer aboard our custom 33-foot Dawson and with her experienced crew.
Contact
MoonWalker
***@queposcharters.com
