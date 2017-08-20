 
Frosty Coolers Introduces a Great Range of Roto-Molded Coolers

Buying a roto-molded cooler from Frosty Coolers is an investment that will save money in the long run. Guaranteed!!!!
 
 
FROSTY-35-120
FROSTY-35-120
 
SMITHSBURG, Md. - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Louis - A lot of people nowadays have been expressing their great concern for roto-molded coolers, or rotationally molded coolers for a variety of reasons. Not only are these coolers made for keeping ice for long, they also keep your perishable items safe and secure against creatures in the forest.

While there are many companies that are dealing with roto-molded coolers, Frosty Coolers is one such reputable company that's come a long way from where it all began. They have been serving customers with highest quality roto-molded coolers at reasonable prices.

The days of replacing handles, latches, hinges or having cooler track and fall apart are long gone when a customer buys a roto-molded cooler.

Why choose Frosty Coolers?

The roto-molded coolers sold by the trusted name in the industry i.e., Frosty Coolers, are extremely durable. Their wide range of roto-molded coolers has been gaining immense popularity all over as more and more people find these coolers a perfect option for activities, including:

Ø  Fishing

Ø  Camping

Ø  Tailgating

Ø  BBQing

Ø  Hunting

Ø  Action Sports

Ø  Extreme Adventuring

What one finds with roto-molded coolers is durability and sturdiness which they cannot expect from the average cooler. These coolers cost more than one's average cooler, but are worth the cost. And one crucial factor to keep in mind with a roto-molded cooler is that this type of cooler for the outdoor activity saves one time and money in the long run. Can it get any better than this?

Features of Frosty Coolers

Ø  Insulated Walls

Ø  No Fail Hinges

Ø  Freezer Style Lid Gasket

Ø  Tie Down Slots

Ø  Easy Lift Lid

Ø  Rapid Drain System

Frosty Coolers offer coolers that are far better than average coolers available on the market, and these are roto-molded coolers for keeping ice. Ice stored in these coolers can will remain frozen up to 10 days.

ATTENTION CUSTOMERS!!! FROSTY COOLERS IS OFFERING FREE SHIPPING ON ALL COOLERS!!! MAKE THE MOST OF IT NOW!!!

Roto-molded coolers are the ones that are made to last a lifetime. When a number of manufacturers build products with the help of rotationally molded plastic, they have the expectation that the consumer will appreciate the quality of the product other than its features. for more details visit us at https://www.frosty-coolers.com/

Frosty Coolers
04242291616
info@frosty-coolers.com
End
