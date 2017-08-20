News By Tag
Tezerac Joins Hand with GoZefo to Furniture Exchange
Furniture and home décor of different region speak different language. Located in Gurgaon (Haryana), Tezerac understands this language and brings to you state-of-art furniture and home décor elements that are designed by accomplished designers and yet are available at most affordable prices. Their products respond to global audience and are handcrafted for Indian homes. On the other hand, GoZefo is the marketplace that houses used and factory seconds goods. With a fair price, upfront cash and flexible pickups, they ensure a complete hassle-free experience. Their professional attitude toward this exchange program with Tezerac is highly appreciated.
The idea that works behind this initiative is to sell the old furniture in order to get the new ones, as every Indian enthuse to clean and decorate their homes before Diwali. Over the time it has been noticed that customers who come to buy new furniture wish to sell off the existing ones but are clueless about the right avenue to follow. This exchange program comes as an exciting opportunity for them.
Representatives from GoZefo come home, inspect products and whisk away, all in 48 hours. Dealing with low-intent buyers, dealers, and incessant haggling takes a backseat. Also, the best part is that sellers get the cash in-hand right away.
Owing to limited ways to dispose of exchanged products, alike business has been a quite expensive proposition so far. Also, the retailers couldn't quote the best price for the items being sold.The exchange scheme paved way to a prospective business for the retailers.
Exchange via Zefo is available for customers based in Bangalore, Mumbai and National Capital Region only. Zefo representative gets in touch with interested customers within 1 business day to take it further. On reaching a mutually-agreed-
Source: https://www.tezerac.com/
