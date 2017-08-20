Stepping into the Future of Clean Energy

2nd Annual Power Tech Africa conference on 22nd – 23rd January, 2018 at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi, Kenya

-- As South Africa's economy continues to grow, so does the demand for energy. Renewable are officially cheaper modes of power generation than fossil fuels. This means that the various forms of renewable energy that are available all over the world are now preferable — even economically — to those resources that can only be found in certain regions, and with the right equipment. So, in order to keep up with increasing demand for energy, as well as to maintain a low carbon footprint, South Africa's future energy supply will need to be dominated by sources that are reliable, sustainable, cleaner and cheaper than fossil fuels.According to the World Economic Forum, solar and wind energy are much cheaper sources of energy than fossil fuel and also cannot be easily depleted. Africa being the hub of natural sources of energy has started utilising its natural resources to generate renewable power without any harm to the environment. The recent success of the completed solar as well as wind energy projects within the country confirms that South Africa needs to continue investing in renewable sources of energy.Generating clean, renewable energy does more than just help Africans keep the lights on and the air pure - it also means that they gain a valuable resource to trade & grow internationally. Securing energy is the first step to bringing African continent out of poverty and increasing the level of technology options available to the population.According to: "".Thus, to help Africa develop its vision of providing electricity to every household, Bricsa Consulting is hosting itsconference onatinThis conference will not only discuss different sources of Renewable Energy, but will also discuss the various ways in which this energy can be transmitted across the continent, especially in the rural regions of Africa. The conference will also discuss the new FDI & FIT policies of the continent in regards to investing in the renewable energy. Top level executives from across the globe will hold a discussion on Technological as well as Policy options in regards to implementing renewable energy in Africa & on PPA solutions in the sector.With momentous investments into the future of renewable energy, including key partnerships and modelling behaviour from leadership, Africa may become a global energy leader in the near future. Thus,conference will bring together key players from the renewable energy sector under one roof to discuss and debate on Africa's clean energy sector.