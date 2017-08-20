News By Tag
Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally
A funny, sad, lyrical and highly original coming of age story from emerging playwright Kevin Armento features an unconventional narrator: the phone belonging to a troubled teen.
Chronicling 15-year-old Red McCray's unhappy move to a new town and school is his most intimate friend – his cell phone, personified on stage by Thomas Piper (N.Y.C. productions of Richard 3 at LaMama and Who Killed Kurt Cobain at Ensemble Studio Theatre). As our narrator gets sucked into a breakneck journey from pockets to purses, it offers a fresh and unique perspective on human interaction and relationships. Soundscape designer and foley artist Adam Smith joins Piper on stage to expand and enhance the unusual world of the play. The rest of the creative team includes set designer Pete Hickock, lighting designer Kelley Finn, projections designer Nick Santiago and costume designer Kate Bergh.
"It's a fast-paced, high-tech story that handles serious, adult themes in an unconventional way," says the director, Peter Richards. "There are a lot of moving parts — sound, lights, projections — that fit together to tell this story."
Audience members might recognize the play's title from their high school days — a mnemonic, or memory aid, for the order of operations needed to solve an algebraic equation (parentheses, exponents, multiply, divide, add, subtract).
Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally, which features adult content and is recommended for mature audiences ages 16 and up, premiered off-Broadway in 2015 in a One Year Lease Theatre Company production at 59E59Theaters. The New York Times called it "an elegantly constructed examination of contemporary isolation and the illusory nature of electronic connection."
Performances of"Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally" take place FridaysandSaturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Sept. 16 through Oct. 8, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 (Press Opening) and Saturday, Sept. 23. There will be one preview performance on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $20 (reserved seating) except the preview, for which tickets are $10.
The Odyssey Theatreis located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call 323-960-4429or go to www.plays411.com/
Lucy Pollak, Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
