Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally

A funny, sad, lyrical and highly original coming of age story from emerging playwright Kevin Armento features an unconventional narrator: the phone belonging to a troubled teen.

PEMDAS_Odyssey Theatre

--presents theof"Critic's Pick" "."Chronicling 15-year-old Red McCray's unhappy move to a new town and school is his most intimate friend – his cell phone, personified on stage by(N.Y.C. productions ofat LaMama andat Ensemble Studio Theatre). As our narrator gets sucked into a breakneck journey from pockets to purses, it offers a fresh and unique perspective on human interaction and relationships. Soundscape designer and foley artistjoins Piper on stage to expand and enhance the unusual world of the play. The rest of the creative team includes set designer, lighting designer, projections designerand costume designer"It's a fast-paced, high-tech story that handles serious, adult themes in an unconventional way," says the director,. "There are a lot of moving parts — sound, lights, projections — that fit together to tell this story."Audience members might recognize the play's title from their high school days — a mnemonic, or memory aid, for the order of operations needed to solve an algebraic equation (parentheses, exponents, multiply, divide, add, subtract)., which featurespremiered off-Broadway in 2015 in a One Year Lease Theatre Company production at 59E59Theaters.called it "an elegantly constructed examination of contemporary isolation and the illusory nature of electronic connection."The production traveled to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was honored with a Stage Edinburgh Award.Performances of"" take placeatandatthrough, with additional matinee performances aton(Press Opening) and. There will be one preview performance on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. All tickets are(reserved seating) except the preview, for which tickets areTheis located at.,. For reservations and information, callor go to www.plays411.com/ PEMDAS