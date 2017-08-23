News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Best 7 Ways to Keep Your Braces Clean
The Best 7 Ways to Keep Your Braces Clean While good oral hygiene is always important, it's critical when you have braces. To make sure you have a radiant smile when the braces come off, follow these ten tips.
Why It's Necessary to Clean Your Braces
Let's be honest: Braces are not a lot of fun. Though the long-term results will far outweigh the short-term annoyance, it's easy to forget that when the braces are on. However, it's necessary to keep them as clean as possible for many reasons. First, bits of food get trapped in your mouth every time you eat. If left unremoved, these particles can erode your teeth and destroy the perfect smile you're working so hard to get! Furthermore, you're risking gum disease, cavities, tooth staining and bad breath if this problem goes unchecked.
Food isn't the only thing that can get caught in your orthodontic hardware. Acids and plaque biofilm can stick to oral surfaces and make your mouth more difficult to keep clean. The acids are byproducts of your normal digestion process and can lead to a spotty appearance on your teeth. The plaque biofilm is formed from germs in your mouth combined with leftover food. Both acid and biofilm can damage the quality of your teeth, but luckily there are many steps you can take for the best possible outcome.
Seven Ways to Effectively Clean Your Braces
1.) Get a good toothbrush or two. Since braces are very common these days, there are many different kinds of toothbrushes available. Soft-bristled brushes are best, and you can try pine tree-shaped proxabrushes (also called interdental toothbrushes)
2.) Brush often. Since you'll have more food stuck in your mouth after each meal, try to brush each time. If brushing is not feasible, rinse your mouth out with water to get rid of the debris. Consider carrying a travel toothbrush around with you for optimal care.
3.) Brush thoroughly but not too harshly. The wires between braces can be delicate, but you'll also need to get under them for the best cleaning. This can be accomplished using your soft-bristled brush or proxabrush, along with slow, circular movements. This type of brushing ensures that your braces won't be damaged and that your teeth will be pristine.
4.) Be sure to floss regularly. To properly clean between each tooth, pass floss behind each wire and in between all crevices possible. To prevent damage to the wires, floss slowly, gently and at least every day. While tedious, flossing can help you prevent numerous problems later on.
5.) Consider other tools. WaterPik and AirFloss can help augment traditional dental floss. These devices are particularly helpful for people wearing braces, as they can get to places where other floss can't.
6.) Avoid certain foods. While a new diet might not be desirable, you should avoid foods like chewing gum, caramels or taffy, nuts, popcorn, meat off the bone, corn on the cob, and candy in general.A rule of thumb can be this: Do not eat foods that are too hard, chewy, crunchy, or sugary. In addition to the health hazards, you also risk having parts of your braces come off. Instead, cut hard foods (like apples or carrots) into bite-sized pieces. Also, consider the impact each food might have on your braces before you begin eating.
7.) Use a mouthwash with antiseptic properties. While many mouthwashes contain alcohol, this can dry the mouth and exacerbate your dental problems. Instead, consider products containing chlorhexidine, which can be prescribed to you by a healthcare provider. In addition to brushing and flossing, oral rinses can help clear your mouth of problematic bacteria.
Seeking Professional Care
Braces are just the beginning of your journey to a gorgeous, healthy, aligned smile. As you'll need to see an orthodontist regularly during this time, get expert care with Doctor Aly-Kanani (http://www.guildfordorthodontics.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse