 
News By Tag
* Dj Lights
* Strobe Lights
* Party Lights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bayside
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

Favorable Customer Experience with New Delightime Strobe Lights

 
 
Try the new Delightime Strobe Light for only $14.95
Try the new Delightime Strobe Light for only $14.95
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dj Lights
* Strobe Lights
* Party Lights

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Bayside - New York - US

BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- After its much-celebrated launch, the new Delightime Party Light continues to make waves as several customers share their favorable experience with the product. As of date, it stands with a perfect rating of 5 stars on the online retailing giant, Amazon.com.

"The kids loved it!" one customer says, adding her children's fondness with the vibrant colors the light exudes. She also mentioned, "the patterns and its effects are really fun. It's just awesome!" Released to the public only in July, the said disco light shines in red, blue and green, giving its users the freedom to enjoy either one or a combination of these colors. Furthermore, it has 7 varieties of patterns to choose from, all of which can be selected through its own remote control.

Unlike most strobe lights, Delightime has a distinguishable feature of being small and handy, but nonetheless effective in providing instant dancing lights in a given space. It fits in the palm of a hand, making it portable and easy to transport. A customer took notice of this and said, "I was surprised at how small it was at first. Didn't expect it to cover so much space! Glad it wasn't that huge too because I can take it anywhere."

Another contented customer, Vi Luong (https://www.amazon.com/review/R37M9DARC27D3Y/), expressed her delight with her purchase and posted her review on Delightime's official product listing, saying "Does the job and so much FUN! For the price you really can't go wrong." she also shared, "My kids love watching the colors swirl and flash to the beat of the music rhythm… plus it casts a cool light show on the walls, ceiling, and floor. We like to set it to music mode and just let it go… (did a video to show how it responds to the music) Definitely recommended for home entertainment. Fun little light!"

Delightime Strobe Light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...) can be used for parties such as birthdays, weddings, slumber parties, and simple get-together. It is also suitable as a mood lighting, DJ light, stage lighting, or as a kid's toy.

Contact
Tom Huston
***@delightime.com
End
Source:G&H Global LLC
Email:***@delightime.com Email Verified
Tags:Dj Lights, Strobe Lights, Party Lights
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bayside - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G&H Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share