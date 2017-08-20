Excitement Builds as the 2017 Josie Music Awards Weekend Approaches!

Three Days of Excitement and Music Planned for the 2017 Josie Music Awards Weekend!

-- The 2017 Josie Music Awards Weekend is quickly approaching!This full weekend of events will include the first live taping of The Josie Show for its 400th Episode Celebration (Friday, September 15th/Franklin, TN), Afternoon Music Showcase at Music City Bar & Grill (Saturday, September 16th from 2-6 pm Hosted by The Josie Music Awards & JMA Multi-Award Winner Jimmy Parker), and Official Pre-Party Gathering at The Hard Rock Cafe Nashville (Saturday, September 16th from 7-11 pm, nominee packet pick up, photo opportunity, music, fun, mingle with fellow nominees).The Josie Music Award Ceremony will be on Sunday, September 17th at The Incredible Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This extraordinary ceremony will include award presentations, performances, and many surprises throughout the event. The Josie Network owners Josie Passantino & Tinamarie Passantino are well-known for their thrilling surprises and the ability to keep attendees on their edge of their seats with cell phone cameras in hand.Schedule:Red carpet & arrivals 12:00 noon-2:30 pm2:30 pm - 3:00 pm seatingShow begins at 3 pmConcessions are available with food and (alcohol & non-alcoholic)beverages.This year will include a performance and meet & greet opportunity from country star Bucky Covington! Visit the official Josie Music Awards website www.josiemusicawards.com for a list of all the performers throughout the weekend of events.The Josie Music Awards known for taking incredible talent from the Independent Music Industry to breathtaking venues and planning unique show experiences. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music award show worldwide, celebrating talent from around the globe. Thousands will gather at the Nissan Stadium this year to watch the show taking place on the field of the stadium or watching on the huge megatrons!Visit www.josiemusicawards.com for tickets.Media coverage to include: Winner and performer interview coverage by Marcia Campbell of WSM, Magazine coverage by Fair Play Music Magazine, Fashion/Style Coverage by NStyle Country, Radio Coverage by The Old Time Country Community Radio Show on WJLE 101.7 FM/1480 AM.Sponsors: Cold River Records, WSM, Hard Rock Cafe/Nashville, Sound Control Studio, & The Josie Network Brands.