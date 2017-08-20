News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Excitement Builds as the 2017 Josie Music Awards Weekend Approaches!
Three Days of Excitement and Music Planned for the 2017 Josie Music Awards Weekend!
The Josie Music Award Ceremony will be on Sunday, September 17th at The Incredible Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This extraordinary ceremony will include award presentations, performances, and many surprises throughout the event. The Josie Network owners Josie Passantino & Tinamarie Passantino are well-known for their thrilling surprises and the ability to keep attendees on their edge of their seats with cell phone cameras in hand.
Schedule:
Red carpet & arrivals 12:00 noon-2:30 pm
2:30 pm - 3:00 pm seating
Show begins at 3 pm
Concessions are available with food and (alcohol & non-alcoholic)
This year will include a performance and meet & greet opportunity from country star Bucky Covington! Visit the official Josie Music Awards website www.josiemusicawards.com for a list of all the performers throughout the weekend of events.
The Josie Music Awards known for taking incredible talent from the Independent Music Industry to breathtaking venues and planning unique show experiences. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music award show worldwide, celebrating talent from around the globe. Thousands will gather at the Nissan Stadium this year to watch the show taking place on the field of the stadium or watching on the huge megatrons!
Visit www.josiemusicawards.com for tickets.
Media coverage to include: Winner and performer interview coverage by Marcia Campbell of WSM, Magazine coverage by Fair Play Music Magazine, Fashion/Style Coverage by NStyle Country, Radio Coverage by The Old Time Country Community Radio Show on WJLE 101.7 FM/1480 AM.
Sponsors: Cold River Records, WSM, Hard Rock Cafe/Nashville, Sound Control Studio, & The Josie Network Brands.
Media Contact
Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO
The Josie Network, LLC
3314425833
tina@josieshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse