FreshHomez Now Offering Top Rated Office and Home Painting Services in Pune
Office or home painting is now made easy! FreshHomez offers top grade painting service at the most affordable price in and around Pune.
COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL PAINTING SERVICE AT YOUR DOOR
FreshHomez is known for its high class commercial and residential service in the city of Pune. Whether it is your lovely home or a completely professional place, this painting service provider is there to give it the most refreshing look. They assure that clients will have their dream makeover without taking any stress.
The company also gives the option to know the price quotation and call them for FREE INSPECTION. Visit their website at https://FreshHomez.com/
SPECIALTY OF FRESHHOMEZ
This professional painting contractor has some special features which make it so popular amongst others.
Professional Relationship
Knowledgeable and dedicated team conducts home painting process. Right from waterproofing and wall preparation to choice of color and ultimate painting, FreshHomez provides transparent and professional guidance.
Transparent Pricing
No hidden cost… No surprise escalations…
Contemporary Methods
FreshHomez adopts mechanized express painting solutions. They follow advanced methods of wall preparation. The company also offers touch-up service for FREE post painting.
All under one Roof
Painting service is the chief service of this company but it also excels in stencil and texture painting. They also provide waterproofing, designer false ceiling and wall paper murals. So, with FreshHomez at the side, no need to hire multiple vendors.
All kinds of home renovation service are available at FreshHomez. To have a glimpse of their sample works, visit their website at https://FreshHomez.com/
About FreshHomez
FreshHomez is committed to expose the beauty of every home and workplace. The company has a passionate team of executives who have immense experience in painting industry. The company, with its transparency, latest technology and innovative design trends, tries to reflect its clients' taste.
Contact Details
Address:
Radha Building,
55 Gulmohar Road
Juhu JVPD,
Mumbai-400049
Contact No.: (+91) - 8080500200
Email: hello@freshhomez.com
Website: www.freshhomez.com
