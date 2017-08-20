 
FreshHomez Now Offering Top Rated Office and Home Painting Services in Pune

Office or home painting is now made easy! FreshHomez offers top grade painting service at the most affordable price in and around Pune.
 
 
Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Office or home painting is now made easy! FreshHomez offers top grade painting service at the most affordable price in and around Pune. Painting, polishing, waterproofing and false ceilings – FreshHomez is ready with its range of expert services here in Pune!

COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL PAINTING SERVICE AT YOUR DOOR

FreshHomez is known for its high class commercial and residential service in the city of Pune. Whether it is your lovely home or a completely professional place, this painting service provider is there to give it the most refreshing look. They assure that clients will have their dream makeover without taking any stress.

The company also gives the option to know the price quotation and call them for FREE INSPECTION. Visit their website at https://FreshHomez.com/home-painting-service-pune and fill the online form for booking an appointment with them. The experts of the company visit their clients' residence or commercial place for inspection for FREE.

SPECIALTY OF FRESHHOMEZ

This professional painting contractor has some special features which make it so popular amongst others.

Professional Relationship

Knowledgeable and dedicated team conducts home painting process. Right from waterproofing and wall preparation to choice of color and ultimate painting, FreshHomez provides transparent and professional guidance.

Transparent Pricing

No hidden cost… No surprise escalations… Executives of this company specify their clients the exact amount and the problems they see. The price is highly competitive. Clients are sure to enjoy 20% savings on their budget.

Contemporary Methods

FreshHomez adopts mechanized express painting solutions. They follow advanced methods of wall preparation. The company also offers touch-up service for FREE post painting.

All under one Roof

Painting service is the chief service of this company but it also excels in stencil and texture painting. They also provide waterproofing, designer false ceiling and wall paper murals. So, with FreshHomez at the side, no need to hire multiple vendors.

All kinds of home renovation service are available at FreshHomez. To have a glimpse of their sample works, visit their website at https://FreshHomez.com/home-painting-service-pune.

About FreshHomez

FreshHomez is committed to expose the beauty of every home and workplace. The company has a passionate team of executives who have immense experience in painting industry. The company, with its transparency, latest technology and innovative design trends, tries to reflect its clients' taste.

Contact Details

Address:

Radha Building,

55 Gulmohar Road

Juhu JVPD,

Mumbai-400049

Contact No.: (+91) - 8080500200

Email: hello@freshhomez.com

Website: www.freshhomez.com

--End--

