August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120


Nia Sioux Is About To Walk Her First Fashion Show, And We're Freaking Out

 
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Its possible that Adonis King SS18 fashion show will be known as the year that reality stars make a comeback onto the runways.

Nia Sioux is heading to New York City for her fashion week debut. That's right, the 16-year-old dancer, who is the star of Dance Mom's is finally hitting the runway wearing Adonis King Collection this September at PUNTO Space—and her mother, Holly Frazier, couldn't be prouder. Nia may not be walking every show, but she is excited for her first show. The fashion show is primarily showcasing Adonis King's latest ready to wear collection called "KINGDOM" with fine tailored garments and sparkling gowns.

Adonis King is known for making outspoken eyewear for celebrities such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and many more. This maybe a match made in heaven! "Nia has always pushed boundaries with her dance, fashion and music." "Fashion is all about making people feel something through clothing, the same way a dancer feels the beat" - said Adonis. "I used to always watch Nia on Dance Mom's and wish I could back flip and dance like that" - said Adonis.


Nia Sioux Social Media:

http://www.instagram.com/niasioux

http://twitter.com/niasioux

Adonis King Social Media:

http://www.instagram.com/adonisofficial

http://twitter.com/adonisofficial
Tags:Fashion, Nia Sioux, Dance Moms
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Events
