Arise 'n' Shine receives Education Excellence award!
The award was presented by the former cricketer and Arjuna Award winner Mr. Prasanna and celebrity Payal Ghosh at an exclusive event, India Excellence Summit in Bangalore.
On receiving the award on behalf of the organization Mr. Sathish Babu, Manager of Operations said that it was a great achievement and a proud moment for Arise 'n' Shine. He reiterated the commitment of his organization continue driving innovation that will supplement the nations education system.
Brands Academy Education Excellence Awards have been instituted by Brands Academy to recognise the contribution made by the private sector in promoting excellence in professional education in India.
Arise 'n' Shine operates at 35 locations providing diverse education solutions implementing School of English and Emotional Intelligence program for students and teachers at the regular schools and Early Learning Centers across Tamil Nadu, Bangalore and Bhopal.
For more details, please visit http://myarisenshine.com/
Contact
Sathish Babu, Manager - Arise 'n' Shine
***@myarisenshine.com
