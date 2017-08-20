3D Leadership Group Co-Founder Angie O'Donnell to be interviewed on VoiceAmerica Business

Angie will be interviewed by Dr. Wanda Wallace at 2 p.m. on September 8.

Contact

Jim Farrell

***@prfirst.com Jim Farrell

End

--a Boston-based leadership development firm, announced today that co-founder Angie O'Donnell has been invited to be a guest on the radio show, "Out of the Comfort Zone," hosted by Dr. Wanda Wallace, which airs on VoiceAmerica Business. The live interview is scheduled to be broadcast on September 8 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.O'Donnell, a resident of Needham, MA, will discuss ways in which businesses leaders can hone their influence skills through more effective listening and inquiry techniques, skills that are typically absent in many leadership programs.The show addresses the key issues of how business leaders face changing dynamics and how to lead effectively in the workplace. VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor and online broadcaster of original live and on demand talk radio programming worldwide. VoiceAmerica Business is one of its eight channels.The premise of "Out of the Comfort Zone" is that there is no growth in comfort and no comfort in growth. Business today typically values and promotes leaders for their subject expertise. Leaders who have command of the details and execute based on knowledge and experience are highly respected. To grow as a leader it is necessary to "get out of the comfort zone," which means learning to lead without just being the expert."This is a great forum, it's conversational and easy to listen to, and many of the topics on the show translate to our personal lives as well, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to share ideas with Dr. Wallace next month."Angie O'Donnell is a certified executive coach and co-founder of 3D Leadership Group, a Boston-based leadership development firm. For 15 years, she has coached individuals and teams, and her clients have included c-suite executives, physician leaders, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and family owned businesses. In 2013, she was recognized by her peers at the International Coach Federation as the New England Executive Coach of the Year.Angie was recently invited to join the faculty at Kripalu, the largest yoga retreat and teaching center in the United States, where she'll be a facilitator for their new offering in conscious leadership – the RISE program. With years of research from Harvard Medical School, the program is on the cutting edge of what's next in the realm of leader development.She received her MBA from Babson's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and her BBA from the University of New Brunswick, Canada. She's completed coaching certifications with New Ventures West, Coach University, Team Coaching International, and the Center for Creative Leadership. She lives in the Boston area with her husband and two daughters.Since 2007, the firm has partnered with hundreds of leaders in more than 10 industries to hone their leadership capabilities. Clients include organizations in the biotech/pharma, financial services, high tech, manufacturing, higher education, and professional services industries, as well as not-for-profits. For additional information, please visit