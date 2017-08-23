News By Tag
Fraud Waste & Abuse: Keep an Eye on the "Prize" for Oversight and Management
Pro Pharma Provides a Multidisciplinary Approach to FWA Detection to Deal with a Growing Problem Affecting Healthcare Budgets Today!
"Management must attack the problem using multiple strategies", states Dr. Craig Stern, President, "since FWA can occur when prescribers, patients, or pharmacists err for any one of numerous reasons." He goes on to describe that "these strategies most often target prevention while the most egregious offenders are targeted for fraud. Key screening targets identify:
-High probability opportunities
-Regular and Ongoing Provider interventions
-Peer comparisons to minimize further abuse and waste
Dr. Stern emphasizes, "It is important to note that analytics is at the core of all solutions, whether they be a multi-pronged analytical approach to specifically identify high probability targets, or through integration of analytics and behavior modification to prevent downstream FWA."
Carol Stern, CEO goes on to state that, "Pro Pharma can provide a total comprehensive program resulting in efficient identification, proactive strategies for containment, and timely resolution of problems as influenced by Provider interactions, that roll-up Pharmacy, Patient and Prescriber analyses targeted to one point of contact."
In summary, Pro Pharma's numerous clientele have noted that when FWA is focused on prevention as the priority, it is a valuable and cost-efficient resource to improve efficiencies and quality.
Let us know your thoughts and if you are interested in seeing some of these functionalities at work on a GoToMeeting demonstration so that you can visualize how it might be useful to you and your organization at (888)701-5438, extension 725 or info@propharmaconsultants.com and feel free to visit our Website at http://www.propharmaconsultants.com
About PRO PHARMA
Pro Pharma is a multi-service, woman owned, privately held consulting firm offering a vast portfolio of services to public and private entities including self-insured employers, unions, public employers, for-profit hospitals and integrated health networks, health care insurance companies, worker's compensation insurers, small-to-medium sized HMO's, and physician groups.
As a primary service to plan sponsors for achieving below trend results, Pro Pharma provides an integrated program of administrative process improvements, clinical quality oversight, and provider/member education.
Pro Pharma's Consulting services are grounded in the use of data and the communication of that information to define benefit trends, drivers and other analytical indicators. Pro Pharma Markets Biotech Modeling™, Invoice Screening™, Quality Management Program™, and Treatment Calendar™. The Company directly markets its products in the U.S. and collaborates with partners to reach international markets.
For more information about PRO PHARMA, please visit www.propharmaconsultants.com.
CONTACT: PRO PHARMA PHARMACEUTICAL CONSULTANTS, INC.
Carol Stern, (888)701-5438
Carol.Stern@
Contact
Carol Stern
(888)701-5438
carol.stern@
