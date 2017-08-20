 
Industry News





Steiner Business Solutions Unveils New Corporate Logo For NET 30 Brand

 
 
NET30
RICHMOND, Va. - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Steiner Business Solutions today launched a new corporate logo for NET 30, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 1987. Using an updated version of the company's iconic 30 mark, a brighter blue color and new accent of orange, the logo better reflects the corporate brand today as it heads toward its 30 year anniversary.

Steiner Business Solutions recently acquired this Richmond, VA based bookkeeping and bill paying company on June 5th, 2017. The acquisition allows Steiner Business Solutions to offer clients even more valuable services under one roof.

NET 30's employees join Steiner Business Solutions staff, bringing their roster from five to fifteen.

"We're happy to say that former owner Rob Goodall, who owned NET 30 with his father Buzz, has stayed on as Director of Business Development. We don't expect any disruptions in service during the merger and we look forward to integrating our companies" says Dan Steiner, CEO of Steiner Business Solutions

About Steiner Business Solutions

Steiner Business Solutions provides a full range of services to local small businesses, including: bookkeeping, business consulting, fractional CFO services, payroll, QuickBooks training, tax preparation, and planning. The Steiner Business Solutions brand serves as a single one-stop shop for small business owners. Steiner Business Solutions is based in Richmond, VA and founded in 2006. For more information, visit http://www.steinerbusinesssolutions.com/

