News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Battalion Logistics LLC Now VA VOSB Verified
Battalion Logistics LLC shifts gears into Government Subcontracting with VOSB verification.
Battalion Logistics LLC, a South Florida based logistics company, recently completed the process to become "Verified" as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the Department Of Veterans Affairs. This makes it possible for the company to participate in government contracts directly, or in support of Large Prime Contractors.
"We are striving to reach our potential, and we feel the timing could not be better." said Martie Worrell, USAF Veteran and President of Battalion Logistics LLC. "We are positioning ourselves to be the non-asset based carrier of choice for Prime Contractors in the Municipal Development, and Procurement industry. This VOSB Verification is key to getting a seat at the table. From reefer, flatbed and van trailers to specialized service; We have the truck capacity and the commitment to get the job done right. We see this certification as our bootstrap."
According to the National Veteran Owned Business Association (http://www.navoba.com/
Call 931-422-8825or email quote request to info@battalionlogistics.com.
Contact
Martie Worrell
9314228825
info@battalionlogistics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse