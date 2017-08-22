 
News By Tag
* Truckload
* Veteran
* Transportation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Deerfield Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Battalion Logistics LLC Now VA VOSB Verified

Battalion Logistics LLC shifts gears into Government Subcontracting with VOSB verification.
 
 
vosb_large
vosb_large
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Truckload
* Veteran
* Transportation

Industry:
* Shipping

Location:
* Deerfield Beach - Florida - US

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- After submitting to extensive evaluation, Battalion Logistics LLC proudly announced completion of its Department Of Veterans Affairs VOSB Verification.

Battalion Logistics LLC, a South Florida based logistics company, recently completed the process to become "Verified" as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the Department Of Veterans Affairs. This makes it possible for the company to participate in government contracts directly, or in support of Large Prime Contractors.

"We are striving to reach our potential, and we feel the timing could not be better." said Martie Worrell, USAF Veteran and President of Battalion Logistics LLC. "We are positioning ourselves to be the non-asset based carrier of choice for Prime Contractors in the Municipal Development, and Procurement industry. This VOSB Verification is key to getting a seat at the table. From reefer, flatbed and van trailers to specialized service; We have the truck capacity and the commitment to get the job done right. We see this certification as our bootstrap."

According to the National Veteran Owned Business Association (http://www.navoba.com/) there are over 3 million Veteran Owned Businesses Across the country. Yet according to the Department Of Veterans Affairs (https://www.vip.vetbiz.gov/) however; as of the date of this release, fewer than 12 thousand of these are currently "Verified". These Verified SDVOSB and VOSB businesses provide millions of products and services to government agencies, companies, and individuals nationwide and internationally. Battalion Logistics LLC will continue to offer outstanding integrity, service, and excellence to the  nationwide trucking industry. Battalion Logistics LLC (http://www.battalionlogistics.com) takes special pride in the long-term relationships established with their clients. Recognizing that no two clients can have exactly the same freight shipping needs or requirements;  Battalion Logistics LLC endeavors to deliver the ideal transportation solution for each individual shipment, lane or production cycle.

Call 931-422-8825or email quote request to info@battalionlogistics.com.

Contact
Martie Worrell
9314228825
info@battalionlogistics.com
End
Source:Battalion Logistics LLC
Email:***@battalionlogistics.com Email Verified
Tags:Truckload, Veteran, Transportation
Industry:Shipping
Location:Deerfield Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share