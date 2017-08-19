News By Tag
Top Talent R.G. Yoho and J.S. Stroud Get Ready To Reel In The Sales For Outlaws Publishing
Latest Outlaws Publishing signings, R.G. Yoho and J.S. Stroud, are looming large on the bestseller list with two new releases written especially for Western fans.
An estimated 12% of Western purchases of the top 100 bestsellers are Outlaws Publishing products. The company is in a strong position to launch these two new authors onto a willing readership. Yoho and Stroud join an incredible family of authors at Outlaws—names that include A.H. Holt, E.C. Herbert, Bruce G. Bennett, Paul L. Thompson, C. Wayne Winkle and many other bestselling names.
"Both of these guys have what it takes," Outlaws Publishing chairman J.C. Hulsey stated a few days ago. "We have a reputation for making our authors sell. Thompson sells. Holt sells. Bennett sells. Winkle sells. Yoho and Stroud both have great books, great styles and readers are going to love them."
With a heavy emphasis on promotion and over two hundred books on schedule for release throughout 2017, Outlaws Publishing looks likely to keep scoring hit after hit.
"Nobody in the industry has ever seen such an emphasis towards growth and promotion," Hulsey continued. "It's about time publishing companies put their money where their mouth is and started promoting the books they publish."
You can learn more about R.G. Yoho and J.S. Stroud, and Outlaws Publishing, by contacting their press office at media@outlawspublishing.com.
