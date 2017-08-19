News By Tag
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation Announces New Website Launch
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation is proud to announce its newly redesigned website that will provide a better user experience with lightening fast load times.
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation's new website delivers a clean, uncluttered design with improved functionality and content focused on Crown's mission to provide the industry with the highest quality instrumentation all at factory direct pricing. The online store offers replacement parts for all of Crown's products and other major brand instrumentation.
"We are excited to offer the industry this new tool to assist our customers in getting the best instrumentation at factory-direct pricing. We know downtime is costly in the oilfield. That's why we redesigned the website to load faster and perform more efficiently than ever before. We believe that this new site will allow our customers to learn about instrumentation, find the right weight indicator, pressure system or torque system for their applications, and to purchase items online and receive them quickly. "
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation's promise to you is to provide the best possible product at the best possible price. We offer some of the fastest order turnaround times in the industry, and whether you call or email us, you speak to one of our friendly, knowledgeable staff.
About Crown Oilfield Instrumentation
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation (https://www.drillinginstruments.com/
Contact
Crown Oilfield Instrumentation
***@drillinginstruments.com
