Crown Oilfield Instrumentation Announces New Website Launch

Crown Oilfield Instrumentation is proud to announce its newly redesigned website that will provide a better user experience with lightening fast load times.
 
 
LAFAYETTE, La. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Crown Oilfield Instrumentation, a world leader in drilling rig instrumentation, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. This completely revamped website from code to design offers quick and easy access to essential information with lightning speed load times. The website also offers quick quote forms for fast drilling instrumentation price quoting and an online store with a replacement parts available next business day.

Crown Oilfield Instrumentation's new website delivers a clean, uncluttered design with improved functionality and content focused on Crown's mission to provide the industry with the highest quality instrumentation all at factory direct pricing.  The online store  offers replacement parts for all of Crown's products and other major brand instrumentation.

"We are excited to offer the industry this new tool to assist our customers in getting the best instrumentation at factory-direct pricing.  We know downtime is costly in the oilfield. That's why we redesigned the website to load faster and perform more efficiently than ever before. We believe that this new site will allow our customers to learn about instrumentation, find the right weight indicator, pressure system or torque system for their applications, and to purchase items online and receive them quickly. "

Crown Oilfield Instrumentation's promise to you is to provide the best possible product at the best possible price. We offer some of the fastest order turnaround times in the industry, and whether you call or email us, you speak to one of our friendly, knowledgeable staff. Our online store (https://www.drillinginstruments.com/shop/) is available 24/7 so that when you need it, we'll have it ready for you.  It is this commitment to our customers that has encouraged us to strive to provide the best web experience for our customers.


About Crown Oilfield Instrumentation

Crown Oilfield Instrumentation (https://www.drillinginstruments.com/about/), a Louisiana based gauge manufacturer, has been serving the oil and gas industry for over 40 years.  For three generations, the Crown team has been committed to providing the best possible instrumentation with the highest quality customer service available around the world. Crown offers a complete line of hydraulic and digital pressure gauges, all at factory direct pricing.

