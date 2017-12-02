Mounts Botanical Garden Invites Public to Annual Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale on September 16-17

Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale on September 16-17 at Mounts Botanical Garden

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites the Public to Annual Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale and Indoor Arts & Craft Fair – September 16-17(West Palm Beach, FL – August 21, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will soon be hosting one of its most popular annual 2-day events:Exotic Plant & Orchid SaleAnd Indoor Arts & Craft FairPlant lovers of every age are invited to stroll throughout Mounts Botanical Garden and enjoy the new and improved sale featuring an amazing selection of more than 25 rare and unusual orchids, plus a wide assortment of exotic plants.The indoor/air-conditioned Arts & Craft Fair will feature numerous vendors selling orchid jewelry, orchid supplies, locally produced honey, a variety of gourmet teas – including the exclusive Mounts Botanical Tea; plus, Palm Beach County Wood Turners, and a festive Beer & Wine Garden."South Florida is home to more than 50 native species of orchids," says Rochelle Wolberg, Curator-Director at Mounts. "The joy of growing orchids is in the spike – watching it flourish and blossom is truly a natural wonder – and we will have more than two dozen different varieties of orchids available for purchase.""This popular annual event is also the perfect opportunity for plant lovers to walk through the Garden, take-in the horticultural beauty, and even visit both our new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden and a preview of our next bit exhibition, WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea," she adds.The Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale and Indoor Arts & Craft Fair will be open from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 16; and from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Like all events at Mounts Botanical Garden, this is accessible to people with disabilities.Admission is FREE for Mounts members and children 12 and under, $10 for nonmembers.Coming Soon to Mounts Botanical GardenWASHED ASHORE:Art to Save the SeaOpening December 2, 2017Grace the Humpback Whale Tail, the first of 10 larger than life sea creatures, all made from plastic debris found in the ocean, is already on display at Mounts – the other nine WASHED ASHORE sculptures will arrive later this year. For a preview glimpse, check out Grace now on display by Lake Orth in the Garden.For more information about this exciting, upcoming exhibition at Mounts, please visit www.mounts.org/event/washedashore/About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.Available for Interview:Rochelle Wolberg, Curator-DirectorMounts Botanical Garden561.233.1730rwolberg@pbcgov.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net