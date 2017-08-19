News By Tag
Peavey Electronics announces DJ Greggie C as a Sponsored DJ
From Atlantic City East Coast DJ Expo. DJ Greggie C gets Sponsored by Peavey Electronics
DJ Greggie C has been a Mobile DJ Professionally for OVER 25 years now and he manages one of the nations largest entertainment services companies The American Wedding Group. He is trained as a Videographer and Photographer as well. He started in college on 91.1 FM WBUQ Bloomsburg, PA on the radio that did mobile set ups live on the air.
From there he became a mobile DJ and has been a DJ for fortune 500 companies, The Pros, The Philadelphia Phillies - Eagles - & Flyers, The World Wrestling Federation, Donovan McNabb, Mayor Street, Most every major banquet hall in Eastern Pennsylvania & Southern NJ, and most Casinos in New Jersey. Greg has also co-hosetd an internet/satellite radio show for a few years in early 2000 that also got him a lot of popularity.
He has DJ'd with touring bands and has MC'd at The 2016 International DJ Expo for DJ Times & Peavey electronics. Currently Greg works as a Freelance Video DJ , Music / Audio producer & Engineer, and Owner of a Photo booth, Visual Projection, and Equipment rental company. He also is a consultant for numerous other entertainment companies and can be hired for public speaking and motivational events.
Please check out their website and social media pages for current updates.
http://www.peavey.com and http://www.seeyouentertainment.com
Contact
Greg Curran
***@seeyouphotobooth.com
End
