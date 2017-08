Peavey Electronics announces DJ Greggie C as a Sponsored DJ

From Atlantic City East Coast DJ Expo. DJ Greggie C gets Sponsored by Peavey Electronics

DJ Greggie C - Peavey DJ

Contact

Greg Curran

***@seeyouphotobooth.com Greg Curran

End

-- It has been announced that DJ Greggie C form The Pros, See You Entertainment, & The American wedding Group has gained a sponsorship from Peavey Electronics in Meridian MS. He is also set to DJ at the 2018 East Coast DJ Expo. for Peavey.DJ Greggie C has been a Mobile DJ Professionally for OVER 25 years now and he manages one of the nations largest entertainment services companies The American Wedding Group. He is trained as a Videographer and Photographer as well. He started in college on 91.1 FM WBUQ Bloomsburg, PA on the radio that did mobile set ups live on the air.From there he became a mobile DJ and has been a DJ for fortune 500 companies, The Pros, The Philadelphia Phillies - Eagles - & Flyers, The World Wrestling Federation, Donovan McNabb, Mayor Street, Most every major banquet hall in Eastern Pennsylvania & Southern NJ, and most Casinos in New Jersey. Greg has also co-hosetd an internet/satellite radio show for a few years in early 2000 that also got him a lot of popularity.He has DJ'd with touring bands and has MC'd at The 2016 International DJ Expo for DJ Times & Peavey electronics. Currently Greg works as a Freelance Video DJ , Music / Audio producer & Engineer, and Owner of a Photo booth, Visual Projection, and Equipment rental company. He also is a consultant for numerous other entertainment companies and can be hired for public speaking and motivational events.Please check out their website and social media pages for current updates. http://www.peavey.com and http://www.seeyouentertainment.com