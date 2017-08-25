News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chinese Lantern Festival Announces its Arrival to Broward County, Florida, for the Holidays!
The CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL arrives in Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida, for the holidays! It's the first new holiday festival in over two decades to arrive & amaze an area with 12+ million annual visitors and 2 million residents.
The Chinese Lantern Festival is an unparalleled experience, a modern take on the ancient art of lantern-making. Twenty artists from China will be working on-site for weeks in a temporary 'lantern factory' to create exquisite scenes that include animals from throughout the world. This year's theme of "The Wild" will feature amazing works of art in the form of different animals from lions to dinosaurs, giraffes to panda's—even a herd of zebra's will form dreamscapes of color and motion.
In addition to walking amid the lanterns, visitors can witness live kung fu performances and coaching by martial arts champions. Plus, traditional folk art demonstrations by 5 mainland China craftspeople. Visitors will experience up close such arts of Clay sculpturing, Cartoon portraiture, Folk Embroidery, Dough Modeling, Paper Cutting, and Straw Weaving. Keepsakes will be on sale to take home for memories.
Children also enjoy puppetry Shadowplay, dinosaur rides at Dinosaur Empire, and more. Day demonstration programs for children and groups will also be booked upon advance request.
This is the first year that Hanart Culture has brought its national touring event, the Chinese Lantern Festival to South Florida, and promises to amaze those of every age.
"We call these lanterns, but make no mistake these are not hand-held candle-lit lamps," says event producer George Zhao. "From humble beginnings of silk and paper, the Chinese lantern has evolved into the wondrous shapes and sizes of our modern era. Our exquisite shapes are lit from within by thousands of LED bulbs, yet still made by hand of silks, satin and natural materials."
Tickets will be available for adults online at ChineseLanternFestival.com (http://www.chineselanternfestival.com/
Dates and Hours:
Grand Opening Date: Tuesday, November 21
Grand Closing: Monday, January 15th
Event hours: Thursday through Sundays, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., last entry at 9:30 p.m.
Purchase tickets www.chineselanternfestival.com.
About Central Broward Regional Park. Central Broward Regional Park is located at 3700 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill, FL 33311, right next door to the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop. To contact the Park call (954) 357-5400. The park grounds include a 15,000-seat stadium, water park, covered picnic spaces, nature trail and more. There is a nominal weekend parking fee for the park entry.
Our Event Sponsors: Broward County Parks & Recreation; City of Lauderhill; Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce; Winterfest Boat Parade; Sun Sentinel Newspaper; OutFront Media, and more.
Contact
Hanart Culture Chinese Lantern Festival
***@hanartculture.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 25, 2017