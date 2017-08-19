News By Tag
MNM Productions Announces Cast for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
Running October 6-22 at the
Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse
(West Palm Beach, FL – August 18, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest theatre companies, today announced the cast of its third production this year, the funny, saucy, gender-bending musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, which will run October 6-22 at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.
A six-time Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Revival and more, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will feature a cast of more than 20 stellar performers, many of whom are veterans of previous shows from MNM Productions.
Albin and George, the two lead characters in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be played by Michael Ursua and Larry Alexander. Ursua appeared in numerous national tours and regional productions, and has worked with Sally Struthers in Hello, Dolly, Leslie Uggams in Mame and Andrea McArdle in They're Playing Our Song. Last seen in MNM's recent production of Company, Alexander appeared on Broadway in Les Miserables and on TV in The Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Murder One and The Rosie O'Donnell Show.
Also appearing in LA CAGE will be Aaron Bower, Clay Cartland, AJ Cola, JR Coley, Jinon Deeb, Rebecca Diaz, Patti Gardner, Kimmi Johnson, Alex Jorth, Rio Peterson, Ben Prayz, Christie Rohr, Ashley Rubin, Troy Stanley, Keagan Tanner, Pierre Tannous, Frank Vomero and Elijah Word.
Kimberly Dawn Smith, who directed and choreographed A Chorus Line, Hair and Monty Python's Spamalot, and the choreographer of The World Goes 'Round and Company, will helm LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, with the award-winning Paul Reekie returning as musical director, as he has done for all previous MNM productions.
Show-stopping musical highlights in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES include the title song, "A Little More Mascara," "The Best of Times" and "I Am What I Am"
Tickets to LA CAGE AUX FOLLES are $45 each and are now available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561.832.7469;
The October 5 preview performance of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will benefit the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches, the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends.
Legends Radio 100.3FM is the official broadcast partner for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.
The final show this year from MNM Productions will be LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, which is being co-presented by the Kravis Center (December 1-17).
About MNM Productions:
This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:
Available for Interview:
Michael Lifshitz
MNM Productions
561.722.4258
MNMProds@gmail.com
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
