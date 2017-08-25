News By Tag
* MLS
* NASL
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces East Bay FC Stompers Juniors as Northwest Expansion Team
Hayward (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Hayward, Calif., East Bay FC Stompers Juniors will begin UPSL play in the Northwest Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to add East Bay FC Stompers Juniors into the UPSL family of teams in the Northwest Conference, which continues to expand and grow with quality clubs across Northern California. We welcome Stompers Juniors ownership group, led by Billy Forte, and look forward to a great future with the club as part of the United Premier Soccer League."
East Bay FC Stompers Juniors is owned and operated by entrepreneur William Forte of Hayward. Forte, 37, first started the Stompers -- named for the Oakland Stompers, an original NASL team -- as an amateur men's team in 2009. The name also adorned a successful youth club in the East Bay from 1984 until the late 1990s.
East Bay FC Stompers Juniors President and Director of Communications Terry Forte said, "The UPSL is an up-and-coming league with a lot of ambition and it seems to be the right fit for us. There are a lot of organizations finding success in the UPSL, like our former colleagues at Real San Jose who are flourishing, and the rapid growth of the UPSL across the country is something we all see as positive steps."
East Bay FC Stompers has competed in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) since 2012, and was a West Region playoff team in 2016.
"In looking for a way to extend our competition year-round and give our players top-notch competition all throughout the year, we chose the UPSL," Terry Forte said. "We're committed to finding a higher level of play for our younger players."
Martin Sierra will serve as the team's head coach. Sierra, 39, has coached East Bay FC Stompers in NPSL play each of the last three seasons.
The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About East Bay FC Stompers Juniors
East Bay FC Stompers Juniors is an American soccer club currently based in Hayward, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. East Bay FC Stompers Juniors will begin play in the UPSL's Northwest Conference.
Founded in 2017, East Bay FC Stompers Juniors can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Terry Forte
Direct: 415-336-3858
Email: info@SFStompersFC.com
Website: www.ebfstompers.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 25, 2017