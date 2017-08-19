 
Governor Asa Hutchinson Proclaims 8th Annual Arkansas Week for the Animals August 19-27, 2017!

During the exciting week, animal shelters, rescue groups, and humane organizations across the great state of Arkansas will be hosting over 50 fun-filled, animal-related events
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Arkansas Week for the Animals has been proclaimed by Governor Asa Hutchinson! Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens are joining in, as well, celebrating and helping animals.

Events include International Homeless Animals Day, Clear the Shelters, Soggy Doggy Pool Party, Horses for Healing Therapy rescue group adoption days, Solar Eclipse Weekend, spay/neuter free & low-cost events, shelter adoption/drive days, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, Greyhound Adoptions and Meet n Greets, Owl Prowl, educational wildlife activities in parks, animal assisted therapy, birding activities, ways to help/adopt horses and farm animals, therapy dogs visiting hospitals & living-assisted homes, and a salute to our military and working K-9's.

Also to be in the spotlight are pet food drive/opportunities, veggie events,and themed pet events for families to come, help and enjoy the amazing animals! Please note that events and activities will be added through the week.Please visit http://www.arkansasanimals.org/

