Governor Asa Hutchinson Proclaims 8th Annual Arkansas Week for the Animals August 19-27, 2017!
During the exciting week, animal shelters, rescue groups, and humane organizations across the great state of Arkansas will be hosting over 50 fun-filled, animal-related events
Events include International Homeless Animals Day, Clear the Shelters, Soggy Doggy Pool Party, Horses for Healing Therapy rescue group adoption days, Solar Eclipse Weekend, spay/neuter free & low-cost events, shelter adoption/drive days, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, Greyhound Adoptions and Meet n Greets, Owl Prowl, educational wildlife activities in parks, animal assisted therapy, birding activities, ways to help/adopt horses and farm animals, therapy dogs visiting hospitals & living-assisted homes, and a salute to our military and working K-9's.
Also to be in the spotlight are pet food drive/opportunities, veggie events,and themed pet events for families to come, help and enjoy the amazing animals! Please note that events and activities will be added through the week.Please visit http://www.arkansasanimals.org/
Animal World USA
***@comcast.net
