Governor Jay Inslee proclaims Washington Week for the Animals August 19-27, 2017!
The special celebration will highlight the importance that animals play in our world and provide opportunities to help and support local organizations and communities in Washington.
During the exciting week, animal shelters, rescue groups, and humane organizations across the state will be hosting over 75 fun-filled, animal-related events. Educators, students, businesses and caring citizens will be joining in, as well, celebrating and helping animals. Events will include International Homeless Animals Day, Clear the Shelters, Olympia Pet Parade "Pets in Space", rescue group adoption days, spay/neuter low-cost events, shelter adoption/drive days, R.E.A.D. dog programs & book displays in libraries, Dog Days of summer, BarkFest & Rover Romp, PawsWalk, educational wolf tours, horse assisted therapy, birding activities, ways to help/adopt horses and farm animals, therapy dogs visiting hospitals & living-assisted homes, and a salute to our military and working K-9's.
Also included in the spotlight are pet food drive/opportunities, veggie events & markets, low cost clinics, and themed events for families to come, help and enjoy the amazing animals! Please note we will be adding events and activities right up to & through the week. For more info, to become involved and see calendar, visit the website at http://www.waanimals.org/
Animal World USA
***@comcast.net
