Christina Milian Teams Up With Celebrity Jeweler George Khalife For A Fine Jewelery Line

Singer, actress and entrepreneur, Christina Milian, is collaborating with celebrity-favorite jeweler, George The Jeweler, on a 14k gold fine jewelry line named "ReMIXd"
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Detroit's celebrity-favorite jeweler, George Khalife, and singer, actress and entrepreneur, Christina Milian, have teamed up on a golden project; a fine jewelry line made and distributed out of Khalife-owned GoldCorp INC.

Christina began wearing George's signature pieces in 2016. Shortly after, he began creating custom designs for her and a variety of her famous friends. Christina has rocked George's pieces on countless red carpets and social media posts, and after going back and fourth for months, the two finally decided it was the perfect time to collaborate on a line of their own. This line, ReMIXd, is set for a September 2017 release date, just in time for the holiday season.

ReMIXd is a line of 14k gold necklaces with words that can be mixed and matched to create an original and unique piece. This is just the beginning, as the duo plans to add and expand with future collections.

"I have been getting so many compliments on my jewelry lately. 14k gold really stands out, and I love layering my necklaces from George" says Christina. The two were a natural fit, and the line is bound the be a huge hit amongst both their fan bases.

For more information, visit: http://www.GeorgeTheJeweler.com

About Christina Milian:

Christina Milian is a multi-talented phenomenon whose resume includes film, television, theater and music.

Milian is formally known for her role as the social media correspondent for the hit NBC show "The Voice", and was on ABC's smash "Dancing with the Stars." Milian also starred alongside John Stamos on FOX's "Grandfathered", premiered season two of her hit E! Network's docu-series "Christina Milian: Turned Up" and starred in FOX's remake of Rocky Horror Picture Show as Magenta.

Christina is an entrepreneur in her own right. She currently owns Viva Diva Wines and We Are Pop Culture in which she had played an intricate part in founding and taking both brands to new levels. Most recently, you can find Ms. Milian starring in FOX's Superhuman alongside Mike Tyson.

About George Khalife:

George Khalife, also known as George the Jeweler, is a celebrity jeweler, jewelry designer, personal jeweler and wholesaler of fine jewelry. The Khalife family has been in the jewelry business for generations. Currently, he sits as Vice President at Gold Corp Inc., has created, manufactured and distributed his own line of fine jewelry across the country, and works with internationally recognized celebrities and socialites.

His celebrity clientele include: Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Aaron Carter, Ashanti, Symon, Bebe Rexha, Giuliana Rancic, Jeannie Mai, Chloe Flower, Jamie Chung, Kelley Baker, Corinne Olympios, Naomi Scott, Teyana Taylor, Paula DeAnda, Nicole Williams and more.

