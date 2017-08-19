Become a member at no cost of the Emerging and Frontier Markets Association (EFMA)

 
Industry News





Listed Under

Tags:
Emerging Markets
Frontier Markets
Asia

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Concord - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Services

CONCORD, Mass. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Emerging and Frontier Markets Association (EFMA) offers a remarkable breadth of knowledge and experience to assist you in gaining the tax, legal and financial insight you need to operate successfully in the fastest growing markets in Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe/Russia. EFMA Membership is offered at no cost. EFMA is underwritten by corporate partners to provide members an opportunity to learn, engage and obtain "how-to" intelligence in order to operate in a part of the world with tremendous growth potential and limited information.


Membership in the association also leads to business contacts that can result in new business opportunities. Other benefits include:

-- Access to a periodical report on new tax laws and regulations in  emerging and frontier markets.

--Invitations to roundtables, webinars, and conferences and other networking opportunities with a unique community of peers with shared expertise. Some programs are free and others offered as part of our premium content.

-- Country reports for 40 countries and 17 sectors offered on a read only basis through Oxford Business Press.

-- Asia law news summaries from Conventus Law, a Hong Kong legal publisher.

--Trial access to the African Financial & Economic Data (AFED) - a provider of definitive financial and economic intelligence on Africa.

-- Access to Africa expert network (AXN). AXN offers access to a proprietary network of trusted subject matter experts in African markets to companies and investors seeking real time, granular business intelligence.

-- Access to the EFMA Advice Network which allows you to join a general forum to correspond with others having similar problems or to connect with legal counsel on a premium basis in many emerging and frontier markets.

--See important webinars such as Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Webinars like

       -Quantifying market opportunities in Latin America's cities

       -The Chinese Consumer in 2030

-- See Africa Webinars on a premium basis like

         -How to Get Africa-Focused Projects Funded by Private Equity and Institutional Investors

         -Unlocking the Secrets of US Lending in Africa

--Also as a member of EFMA, you will be able to attend for free or at a reduced rate our many conferences and other webinars. Here are some we have produced recently:

·         Conference on "Supply Chain Risks & Rewards in Emerging Markets."  Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, Deloitte, Trace Int., Zurich Insurance, and AON.

·         Conference on "Doing the Deal with Africa." Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, PWC, and Dentons

·         Conference to review the major trade developments from Baker McKenzie's  international trade compliance lawyers from around the world.

·         Webinar: "Negotiating Cyber Insurance: Assessing Worldwide Coverage"

Participating Organizations. Some of the firms that have benefited from our programs are Zurich Insurance, Medtronic, Software Alliance, Merck, AmeriHealth Caritas, Scottrade, Fedex, Sears, Oracle, Fitbit, DHL, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, PWC, Ernst & Young, many major law firms, and many others.

To find out more, please contact gbrown@emerging-frontiermarkets.org or visit us at http://www.emerging-frontiermarkets.org

