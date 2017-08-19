 
Owlbear Prints Set to Bring a New Industry to Calgary

Owlbear Prints hopes to take a love of gaming and wood crafting to create magic for many.
 
 
cover3 (2)
cover3 (2)
CALGARY, Alberta - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A strong worldwide community has banded together to show a small Calgary based startup what is possibleand there is no stopping Owlbear Prints now.

What started off as a small project has grown into something much larger; A love of table top games such as Dungeons and Dragons, Chris Shepherd decided he wanted to build some accessories out of wood for himself.

On a whim, he took that project to the Crowdfunding website "Kickstarter" to see if anyone else was interested and within 48 hours, the goal of $600 was reached and exceeded. Now, with 8 days left on the campaign, it has raised over 460% of the goal.

The community reach is amazing. From local in Alberta to as far as Australia, the desire for these items among all age ranges is apparent.

"Just in the past month, I have talked to countless people that are intriqued in my products. Everyone from personal to business, the effect this campaign has been eye opening. I can't wait to create more for the gaming community, and build this company from the ground up. Hopefully without the need for loans or grants." Chris Shepherd said.

By the end of the 30 day campaign, Chris expects to raise over 800%. With that goal, he would then purchase new equipment. As well as developing innovative ideas for the gaming community.

More information on the campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/greatowlbear/legenda.... Any direct information, please direct to Chris by email at info@owlbearprints.com.

