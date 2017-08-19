News By Tag
Joe Capriotti Named Executive Vice President & General Manager of Americana Holdings
"Last year was a record-breaking year with $3.7 billion in sales volume and we look forward to continued growth," said Mark Stark, CEO of Americana Holdings. "Joe's passion for helping people grow their businesses is one of the many reasons he is one of the most successful real estate sales leaders on the West Coast."
Prior to joining Americana Holdings, Capriotti was national president of a large brokerage where he created and launched a national virtual operating platform. His 24-year real estate career has also included work as national senior vice president of Prospect Mortgage, president and CEO of GMAC Real Estate in New England and executive vice president and general manager of Prudential California Realty.
During his tenure with GMAC Home Services, he was responsible for 1,500 real estate sales executives and 51 sales managers in 58 offices that were responsible for an average of 12,800 closings and $9 billion in sales every year.
"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offers our real estate sales executives global marketing capabilities unmatched by any other real estate company in the world," said Gordon Miles, president and COO of Americana Holdings. "We are thrilled to welcome Joe as a respected and innovative leader who can help our agents in Nevada, Arizona and California build their businesses with both trusted coaching strategies and innovative technological advances in our industry."
Capriotti started his real estate career at First Team Realty in California, where he worked his way up from sales associate to executive vice president over the course of 17 years.
At First Team Realty he was responsible for helping the company grow, overseeing 22 sales managers and 1,600 sales associates that closed an average of 10,500 transactions and $8.5 billion in sales every year.
"Americana Holdings is the highest producing independent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world, and it is due in part to our commitment to business development for our sales executives and teams," said Stark. "We look forward to seeing Joe's direct impact on our sales executives' production volume as well as the recruitment of additional top sales executives on the West Coast."
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEVADA PROPERTIES
Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 25 offices and 2,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $3.7 billion in real estate in 2016.
In 2016, Fortune named Berkshire Hathaway the fourth most admired brand in the world. In 2014, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was named "Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year" by consumers in the 26th annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® study of the largest real estate networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has 54,000 agents in 1,600 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com or call 702-796-7777 (tel:(702)%20796-
