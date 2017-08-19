News By Tag
Tapping approved by U.S. Veterans Administration. Whitman, MA woman touts local access
"This is a huge breakthrough for Tapping Practitioners, like myself, but an even bigger game changer for veterans who seek relief from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)," noted long time Whitman, Massachusetts resident Rosemarie K. Lanchester, CCH, CLYL. She added, "The report cited by the VA recommends 10 non-invasive treatment sessions, though half that number is often enough to significantly diminish symptoms like flashbacks, nightmares, hypervigilance, depression, anxiety, pain and other conditions."
The Permanente Journal, published by Kaiser Permanente, issued treatment guidelines for using EFT with veterans with PTSD. EFT has been studied in over 100 clinical trials, and was developed in the late 1980s. THESE trials show that the approach is effective for a variety of psychological and physical conditions. EFT combines elements of popular therapies, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, with acupressure—
This is not the first time Tapping has been shared with veterans. Therapists first began to draw the attention of the VA to EFT in 2004, when they found it a quick and successful treatment for the first cohort of veterans returning from Iraq. However, the VA rejected the approach for many years, despite the efforts of various members of congress to have it considered. Fort Hood offered a very successful PTSD treatment program incorporating EFT for many years, but shut it down at the end of 2015.
VA employees can now find the treatment guidelines at the Integrative Health Coordinating Center SharePoint portal. They state that based on study by "the expert scientific community (both internal and external to VHA) knowledgeable about the safety of Complementary and Integrated Health (CIH) approaches,"
Long time Whitman, Massachusetts resident Rosemarie K. Lanchester, CCH, CLYL, recently launched a new alternative health practice focusing on the popular healing method of "Tapping"
Tapping is a combination of Ancient Chinese Acupressure and modern psychology. The technique works to physically alter the brain, energy system and body. Tapping is endorsed by many well known medical doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and spiritual leaders. It is not a placebo.
According to the Tapping Solutions Foundation, it is estimated that 10 million people worldwide have used Tapping. The technique has been documented as a way to alleviate issues like depression, anxiety and insomnia, as well severe PTSD, physical discomfort, even illness.
Rosemarie Lanchester clarifies, "The basic technique requires you to focus on the negative emotion at hand: a fear or anxiety, a bad memory, an unresolved problem, or anything that's bothering you. While maintaining your mental focus on this issue, use your fingertips to tap 5-7 times each on 9 of the body's meridian points. Tapping on these meridian points – while concentrating on accepting and resolving the negative emotion – will access your body's energy, restoring it to a balanced state."
Lanchester is the owner of 'Everything You Wish For', established her business in 2009. In addition to Emotional Freedom Technique practitioner, she has numerous alternative health credentials including Certified Consulting Hypnotist, Level lll Dowser, Level lll Yuen Method Practitioner, Negative Energy Clearing Specialist, Level ll Reiki Practitioner, Certified Laughter Yoga Leader and is a member of Association of Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP).
She is a Stress and Pain Relief Expert, Speaker and Transformational Coach.
Rosemarie is featured on the cover of a national women's business magazine, 'Women of Distinction' 2016/2017. She has been an active 25 year member of the South Shore Women's Business Network and served on their Board for a three year term from 2000 to 2003. She has taught professional networking skills at Massasoit Community College, spoken at the Yankee Dental Congress as well as various workshop locations in the general South Shore community, including Beth Israel Deaconess Breast Cancer Support Group and the Spaulding and Plymouth Rehabilitation Centers.
Lanchester learned Tapping at a critical juncture. She had a life-altering medical emergency in 2010, suffering two acute strokes caused by two blood clots hitting both the insular and frontal cortex of the brain within 22 hours of one another. Using Emotional Freedom Techniques, she was able to regain full functionality of her body and mind unscathed before she left South Shore Hospital after a four day stay.
Lanchester's mission is to empower others, enhance quality of life, and help people recognize their innate ability to create the life they wish to live. She was born and bred in Massachusetts and resides in Whitman
Lanchester is available for a complimentary assessment and public speaking engagements. For more information about the Tapping technique, call 781.447.7782 or visit www.EverythingYouWishFor.com.
