DreamBone® Showcasing Their No Rawhide Dog Chews at Hershey's RV Camping Expo
DreamBone® is a delicious and satisfying No Rawhide dog chew that will help keep your dog busy while on the road, hanging at the campground or for everyday use.
There are many reasons why dogs make the perfect camping partners. Most pups love nature, hiking and will oblige to take part in just about any excursion with their owner. When pet families are not on a wilderness adventure, it's important to keep Fido occupied and happy on the campsite. DreamBone® is a delicious and satisfying No Rawhide dog chew that will help keep your dog busy while on the road, hanging at the campground or for everyday use.
DreamBone® is the next generation dog chew that has all the benefits of a rawhide chew WITHOUT the rawhide. Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. DreamBone®
"Pet owners are including their animal companions in travel plans more than ever before, and this includes road trips and camping," States PetMatrix Vice President of Marketing, Maggie Marchese, "We can't wait to bring our DreamBone brand to Hershey's RV & Camping Show and share this No Rawhide product with all who attend!"
Learn more at: http://www.dreambone.com/
