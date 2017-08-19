 
Industry News





DreamBone® Showcasing Their No Rawhide Dog Chews at Hershey's RV Camping Expo

DreamBone® is a delicious and satisfying No Rawhide dog chew that will help keep your dog busy while on the road, hanging at the campground or for everyday use.
 
 
HERSHEY, Pa. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- America's Largest RV Show is coming to Hershey, PA on September 13th - 17th, which offers more than 1100 new RV's on display from RV manufacturers and dealers - along with hundreds of RV and camping accessories, services, insurance, finance, suppliers, distributors and campgrounds. There's no better companion to explore the great outdoors with than man's best friend! DreamBone® will be exhibiting at the 2017 event and will showcase their No Rawhide dog chews with pet parents who attend the show.

There are many reasons why dogs make the perfect camping partners. Most pups love nature, hiking and will oblige to take part in just about any excursion with their owner. When pet families are not on a wilderness adventure, it's important to keep Fido occupied and happy on the campsite. DreamBone® is a delicious and satisfying No Rawhide dog chew that will help keep your dog busy while on the road, hanging at the campground or for everyday use.

DreamBone® is the next generation dog chew that has all the benefits of a rawhide chew WITHOUT the rawhide. Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior.  DreamBone® dog chews, are made with real chicken and wholesome vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and peas, for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist!

"Pet owners are including their animal companions in travel plans more than ever before, and this includes road trips and camping," States PetMatrix Vice President of Marketing, Maggie Marchese, "We can't wait to bring our DreamBone brand to Hershey's RV & Camping Show and share this No Rawhide product with all who attend!"

Learn more at: http://www.dreambone.com/.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreamBoneChews/.

Twitter: @DreamBoneChews

Source:Whitegate PR INC
