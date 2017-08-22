News By Tag
Global Cancer Institute Launches Palliative Care Patient Navigation Program for Cancer Patients
First pilot in Mexico City; Need for program detailed in article in Journal of Global Oncology
Globally, the number of adults needing palliative (end-of-life)
The need for better palliative care in Latin America was highlighted in an article (http://ascopubs.org/
Dr. Goss explained that GCI's Palliative Care Patient Navigation Program was designed to address this vital need for patients, by improving education and research, enhancing access to medications, and providing guidance for patients and their families that is consistent with Latin American cultures and values.
"We see an urgent need for cancer patients to have access to better end-of-life care in Latin America," said Dr. Goss. "GCI's new Palliative Care Patient Navigation Program will help provide the training and resources healthcare providers need to help patients and their families navigate the difficulties of end-of-life care due to cancer. The goal is to provide a customizable framework that can be used throughout Latin America to address the need for better palliative care."
About Global Cancer Institute
Global Cancer Institute (GCI) is focused on improving survival rates for underserved cancer patients worldwide. Today, cancer death rates in developing countries are double those in the U.S. – GCI is working to close that gap. GCI works directly with physicians in developing countries to propagate simple interventions and treatments that are common in the U.S today, and proven to accelerate diagnosis, access and treatment. Learn more about our programs at http://globalcancerinstitute.org/
Contact
Michelle Faulkner
***@big-swing.com
