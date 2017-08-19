News By Tag
A Rebel Trilogy–Stories of Love and Freedom
The Rebel Series is a mixture of romance and adventure. Each book is a love story with mystery and suspense as a young couple and their rebel friends strive to help their country. Most romances have a bit of drama between the man and woman but that's not so with this series. Even though there are trials along the way, they never give up on each other. For those who enjoy strong women characters, all three books have this in common. They are independent women who don't sit back and watch. They have an opinion and are not afraid to express it. The adventure and romance in each book can be appreciated by young and old alike.
This is a historical mystery/adventure romance set in the late 1700s. It's during a time when men defended a lady's honor and treated women with respect. The women, on the other hand, were not weak by any means. These courageous men and women were looked up to because they defended the people. This series does not involve any battle scenes, but is more about a people and their values—sort of like a new take on Robin Hood.
"This creative take on a Robin Hood-like story is charming and touching, and teaches some great morals about agency and choice. It reminded me of childhood fairytales of good versus evil, with a nice romance weaved into it." --Author Charissa Stastny
The heroes in this series are rebels with a sense of justice. They help the underdog and fight for the right to be free. They are chivalrous and will defend a woman's honor. But at the same time, their feelings run deep for the young woman they're in love with.
In book one, The Rebels of Cordovia, a group of men and women who called themselves Robin's Rebels realize they must help the people survive this oppression. In this battle for freedom, a love story begins to blossom. Daniel, a rogue and a leader of the Freemen, does not realize that the sweet feminine woman he has met and is falling for happens to be the leader of Robin's Rebels. Realizing the importance of uniting all the rebel groups, Daniel tries to recruit Robin's Rebels but they refuse. Now he has to find a way to convince them. When he finds out the leader is actually a woman, what will his reaction be?
In book two, The Highwayman of Cordovia, the people enjoy their new-found liberty but all is not well. One year after Cordovia gains its freedom, a group of powerful men plan to take over the small country and replace the leader with a king.
"This sequel to the Rebels of Cordovia takes a pastor's daughter and mixes her in with a rogue highwayman. The results will surprise you in this continued battle for freedom and justice. This sweet romance had action and intrigue, mysteries to solve, and villains to thwart." --Author Charissa Stastny
With the help of a bold highwayman and a pastor's daughter, they try to save their country from being taken over by a power-hungry leader. As they strive to stop the Kingmen and thwart their plans, Christine finds herself falling in love with Austin Knight. The only problem with their relationship is that she thinks he is her knight in shining armor instead of a highwayman. If she finds out his trade, what will her reaction be? As a pastor's daughter, will love override her values?
"Christine and Austin's story is truly amazing. When Austin and Christine meet again, the feelings they had as kids is still there. Christine is truly a remarkable person. When Austin starts to protect her, their relationship starts to grow. The characters in this book will have you on the edge of your seat, waiting to see what happens next. God is working throughout this whole book. You won't be able to stop reading it." –Debbie Jamieson
In book three, The Fox of Cordovia, a sinister plot has just been uncovered and its up to a former patriot and a young nurse to discover who is behind it. Caroline is engaged to the future mayor of Laketown, a man of influence and greatly respected. But all that changes when she overhears a conspiracy behind closed doors. After being discovered, she runs for her life. Caroline needs to report her findings, but whom can she trust? When she asks Jesse Conover for help, the adventure begins.
Cindi Clubbs, from Mommasez Reviews, wrote: "Linda Weaver Clarke has a storyteller's talent for enchanting and mesmerizing the audience. There are also some exciting surprises and twists that will delight the heart."
All three of these books will be available at Audible and iTunes soon. Watch for the audiobooks.
The Rebels of Cordovia
The Highwayman of Cordovia
About the Author
Linda Weaver Clarke is the author of historical romances, a mystery/adventure series, a romantic cozy mystery series, and a children's book. All her books are family friendly. Read sample chapters and buy her book at http://www.lindaweaverclarke.com.
Contact
Red Mountain Shadows Publishing
***@lindaweaverclarke.com
