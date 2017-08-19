News By Tag
JACA Architects Awarded NRHN's Methuen Adult Rehabilitation Project
The Methuen Adult Rehabilitation Project entails a 2,800-square-
NRHN was founded in 1984 and is physician-owned. In addition to its flagship location in Salem, N.H., NRHN also operates three other acute rehabilitation hospitals in Nashua, Portsmouth, and Manchester, N.H., as well as over 20 outpatient centers, a home care division, a sports medicine division, an outpatient pediatric division, and many other services for those in need of rehabilitation.
"We're proud of this selection, and excited to continue our work with NRHN," said Tony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects. "NRHN has an outstanding track record for meeting the rehabilitation needs of the communities they serve, and we're proud to contribute toward expanded offerings that will become available in Methuen based on this project."
About JACA Architects
JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Tony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
