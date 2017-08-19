News By Tag
Interview: MICKY Plans Debut EP, Performs at Mercury Lounge on 8/30!
You can win a pair of tickets to the show! Download the Thrillcall app to enter.
We got a chance to sit down and pick his brain about his feat and what comes next, including his debut EP release and more live shows!
Win tickets to MICKY at Mercury Lounge on 8/30!
Thrillcall: Two years ago, you embarked on a new year's resolution for the ages: Play a gig nearly every day of the year. With 408 shows under your belt, you surpassed your goal with flying colors. What was the toughest part of the project, aside from what I can assume was exhaustion?
MICKY: The hardest thing was learning how to balance everything outside of playing. I had to prioritize being out every night, so in return I spent less time with friends and sacrificed my social life. There were nights where I was sick or I had to wait until 3 or 4am to play to a small crowd losing numbers by the hour. Those ones were tough, but ultimately getting through them was my only option if I wanted to hit my number.
TC: If 2015 was all about live shows, what did you do with all your free time last year?
M: I spent a lot of 2016 figuring out what kind of music I wanted to put out in the world. I started writing songs that incorporated some of my influences from classic rock and motown and it led me to recording and releasing the music that felt the most "me" this year. I also spent time getting involved with a new music app/company called Treble. Being around other musicians every night for a while led me to learning what some of the common and real pain-points are for independent artists, and Treble works towards creating solutions for those challenges.
TC: Your music has overt references to funk and motown genres of yesteryear. You blend them with a clean pop sound that makes everything infectious. What drew you to including this style into your music?
M: My dad had a collection of thousands of CDs that he would have me organize in alphabetical order, most of which were classic rock and motown from the 1960s/1970s. I would grab the ones that had artists who looked like they had a lot of character on the covers, so that initially led me to Elvis and James Brown. From there I just started listening to the kind of stuff my parents like from that era and it started to influence my music.
